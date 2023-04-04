WooSox-Bisons Postponed

April 4, 2023 - International League (IL) - Worcester Red Sox News Release







BUFFALO, N.Y. - Today's Worcester Red Sox game against the Buffalo Bisons has been postponed due to wet field conditions.

The WooSox continue their series with the Bisons tomorrow at 1:05 p.m. Matt Dermody is the scheduled starter for Worcester. Radio coverage begins at 12:45 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon, 100.1 FM The Pike and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.