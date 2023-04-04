WooSox-Bisons Postponed
April 4, 2023 - International League (IL) - Worcester Red Sox News Release
BUFFALO, N.Y. - Today's Worcester Red Sox game against the Buffalo Bisons has been postponed due to wet field conditions.
The WooSox continue their series with the Bisons tomorrow at 1:05 p.m. Matt Dermody is the scheduled starter for Worcester. Radio coverage begins at 12:45 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon, 100.1 FM The Pike and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.
