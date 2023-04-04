Bats Win First Home Opener Since 2019

The Bats won their home opener, marking the first time since 2019. The win is the team's second in a row after losing the first two games of the season.

Ben Lively tossed five innings of two hit baseball, giving up two runs with four strikeouts and no walks to earn a win in his first start of the season.

Matt McLain laced two doubles on the night with Chuckie Robinson and Reds rehabber Nick Senzel adding one each.

Michael Siani launched his first home run of the season, a solo shot to center field for the Bats first run of the game in the third inning.

