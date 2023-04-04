Lively, Bats Top Indians 7-2 in Home Opener

LOUISVILLE, KY - The Louisville Bats (2-2) dominated on offense and defense, topping the Indianapolis Indians (0-4) 7-2 en route to the team's first home opening win since 2019.

Both teams got off to a quiet start, going down in order in the first inning. While Bats' starter Ben Lively kept the Indians off the base path in the second, Louisville threatened to score in the home half with two men on and two outs but couldn't bring the runners home.

Indianapolis broke through in the third, hitting back-to-back home runs with one out in the top of the third inning.

Those would be the only two runs and hits Lively would allow as he would go on to toss five quality innings, striking out four without giving up a walk, earning a win in his first start of the 2023 season. Lively's win marks the first win and decision by a Bats starting pitcher this year.

Louisville answered in bottom of the third, when Michael Siani launched a home run of his own, a solo shot to center field, with one out in the frame. Reds rehabber Nick Senzel and Joey Votto followed suit, roping a single each before Matt McLain laced a double to left field to score Senzel. Matt Reynolds joined the hit parade as the fifth straight batter to record a hit, knocking a single to right field to score Votto and McLain and give the Bats a 4-2 lead.

In the following inning, Louisville struck again as Chuckie Robinson led off the inning with a double before advancing to third on a throwing error. One batter later, Siani delivered again with a single to right, scoring Robinson. With two outs in the inning, McLain lined his second double of the night to score Siani and extend the Bats lead to 6-2.

The Bats only gave up one hit and allowed just three Indianapolis base runners after the second inning as the pitching staff dominated the night, striking out nine batters with only one walk.

Louisville added an insurance run in the seventh, going up 7-2 before closing out the win.

Siani, McLain, Reynolds and Hopkins all recorded two hits each as the Bats recorded 11 hits on the night.

Louisville and Indianapolis will continue the six-game series tomorrow night, Wednesday, April 5, with first pitch set for 6:35 pm E.T. at Louisville Slugger Field. Righty Kevin Herget (0-0, 0.00) will make his season and Bats debut on the bump, facing off against fellow right-hander Osvaldo Bido (0-0, 0.00) will take the mound for the Indians.

