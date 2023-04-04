Lindgren Pitches 5.0 Innings in MLB Debut

April 4, 2023 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Former Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Jeff Lindgren tossed 5.0 innings on Monday in his major league debut for the Miami Marlins in a contest against the Minnesota Twins from loanDepot park. Lindgren is the 967th player to don both a Jacksonville uniform and play in the major leagues, including the 129th former Jumbo Shrimp. The history of Minor League Baseball in Jacksonville dates back to 1904.

Lindgren came into the game in the second with the Twins ahead 4-0 and pitched 5.0 of relief, yielding four runs on four hits. Miami fell to Minnesota 11-1.

A 24th-round pick by the Marlins in the 2019 draft out of Illinois State University, Lindgren made 27 starts between both the Jumbo Shrimp and Double-A Pensacola in 2022, going a combined 7-4 with a 4.21 ERA in 136.2 innings.

Following his career at Illinois State, Lindgren totaled a 1.27 ERA in 16 games out of the bullpen between Short Season Class A Batavia and High-A Jupiter in 2019. The Champaign, Ill., native compiled a 6-8 record and 3.82 ERA in 20 games, 19 starts, with Pensacola in 2021.

Lindgren is the first Jumbo Shrimp alumnus to debut in the big leagues in 2023. Fifteen former Jumbo Shrimp debuted in the majors during the 2022 campaign.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 4, 2023

Lindgren Pitches 5.0 Innings in MLB Debut - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.