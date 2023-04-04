UPDATE: Bisons to Host Worcester for Single-Admission Doubleheader Wednesday at Sahlen Field (Game 1: 12:05 p.m.)

The Buffalo Bisons announced today that their scheduled game against the Worcester Red Sox on Tuesday, April 4 has been postponed due to wet and unplayable grounds.

Bisons General Manager Anthony Sprague issued the following statement to Bisons fans.

"Regrettably, we have to postpone Tuesday's Bisons game at Sahlen Field because the condition of the field will not allow for safe play for the Bisons and Red Sox players. A series of unfortunate and unforeseen events began this weekend when high winds destroyed our field tarp. Through the generosity of a great partner, the Rochester Red Wings provided us with their secondary field tarp in the hopes of that holding up to last night's and this morning's rainfall. Unfortunately, the heavy rains penetrated through to the infield, and the lack of sun and wind this morning did not give the field time to adequately drain for today's game.

Certainly, this is not how we envisioned starting a fun-filled Bisons season in downtown Buffalo. However, we remain excited to get the season started soon with the best fans in minor league baseball."

Fans holding tickets to Tuesday's game can exchange them for a comparable ticket to any remaining 2023 Bisons game (excluding July 3rd). All ticket exchanges must be made at the Sahlen Field Box Office. Please note that these exchanges do not have to be made on Tuesday, April 4. Fans with tickets can exchange them throughout the remainder of the 2023 season. Opening Day Ticket Vouchers will also be honored for any comparable game throughout the 2023 season (excluding July 3rd).

*Please note, the Bisons will now host the Worcester Red Sox for a Single-Admission Doubleheader on Wednesday, April 5 at Sahlen Field (two, seven-inning contests)

Game 1 First Pitch: 12:05 p.m. Ballpark Gates: 11:30 a.m.

Single-Admission doubleheader: only 1 ticket is needed for both games and existing Wednesday April 5 game tickets are valid.

