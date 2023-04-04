SWB RailRiders Roster Update- April 4, 2023

April 4, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







The New York Yankees have made the following roster moves affecting the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

Delete RHP Ian Hamilton (Signed to a Major League contract and selected by the NY Yankees on 4/03/23).

Add RHP Jhony Brito (Optioned by NY Yankees postgame on 4/02/23). Brito will wear number 81. Add RHP Aaron McGarity (Promoted from Somerset). McGarity will wear number 19.

28 Active 5 IL

