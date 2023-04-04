Mud Hens Homer Three Times in First Road Win of the Season

TOLEDO, OHIO - The Toledo Mud Hens collected their first road victory of the year in a 9-2 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers.

The game started out with a bang for the Storm Chasers as Maikel Garcia hit a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning to give the storm chasers an early 1-0 lead.

Toledo would battle back in the top of the third inning when Zach Short hit a two-out double, scoring Johnathan Davis and knotting the game up at one.

The Mud Hens continued to apply the pressure in the fifth inning after a walk, then a double from Brendon Davis scored Johnathan Davis. Then right after, Akil Baddoo hit a two-run home run giving the Mud Hens a 4-1 lead after five.

Baddoo would add on to his stat line in the top of the sixth inning, after he hit a two-run double to extend the Mud Hen lead.

In the top of the seventh inning, both Parker Meadows and Andre Lipcius hit solo homers to add insurance and give the Hud Hens a comfortable 9-2 lead headed into the eight inning.

Alex Faedo started the game nicely for the Mud Hens, going threee innings and just allowing one run to cross the plate.

Brendan White pitched two scoreless innings for the Mud Hens in the road win, only allowing one base runner and recording one strikeout.

