Norfolk Bats Go Silent in Home Opener Loss
April 4, 2023 - International League (IL) - Norfolk Tides News Release
NORFOLK, VA --- The Norfolk Tides (3-1) fell to the Gwinnett Stripers (2-2), 6-1, on Tuesday night at Harbor Park. After winning the first three games to open the season, the Tides receive their first loss of the year on their home opener.
Things got off to a rocky start for starting pitcher DL Hall and the Tides as Gwinnett's centerfielder, Eli White, launched a leadoff homer on the first pitch of the game into the left-center bullpen to give the Stripers an early 1-0 lead.
The Tides found their way onto the scoreboard no more than an inning later when Ryan O'Hearn hit a solo shot of his own, his second of the year, to tie the game at one apiece in the bottom of the second inning.
A pair of one-out hits by the Stripers in the top half of the the third gave way to an RBI single from Braden Shewmake. Another run scored on a fielder's choice on a ball put in play by Joshua Fuentes, giving Gwinnett a 3-1 lead.
Hall finished the third, but would not return and would ultimately be charge with the loss in his first start in 2023 for the Tides. Kyle Dowdy would relieve the lefty in the top of the fourth. Dowdy tossed two scoreless innings and came back out for a third in the top of the sixth. He allowed a run on a Hoy Park RBI single and would ultimately be charge with three runs by the end of the inning.
The Tides bats couldn't get going down the stretch, as they were held hitless from the third inning on. Allan Winans, who came in relief in the sixth for the Stripers, closed out the game in the ninth as he struck out the side in order.
With the Tides falling 6-1, they carry a 3-1 record into tomorrow's matchup against the Stripers with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. RHP Drew Rom (0-0, -.--) is the listed probable for Norfolk as he will make his 2023 debut.
*POSTGAME NOTES *
O'Hearn Goes Yard...Again: The only run the Tides would scratch on Tuesday would come in the bottom of the second inning off the bat of Ryan O'Hearn...the lefty crushed a first pitch fastball to center field with an exit velocity of 106.1 MPH to tie the game for the Tides...the solo bomb marked the 19th time in his professional career he has hit a home run in back-to-back games with the most recent occurance coming on June 22-23 while he was playing for the Kansas City Royals.
Good Morning, Good Afternoon, and Good Night: Darwinzon Hernández pitched a 1-2-3 inning of relief in the top of the 8th, striking out the side in order... Hernández also punched out three batters in an inning of relief in his last outing on April 1 at Durham after facing four batters, giving him a 27.0 K/9...this marks the second time this season a Tides reliever has struck out the side with Nick Vespi accomplishing the feat in the 8th inning on March 31 at Durham.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 4, 2023
- Storm Chasers Drop Home Opener to Mud Hens - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Bulls Pull Away Late from Jumbo Shrimp - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Norfolk Bats Go Silent in Home Opener Loss - Norfolk Tides
- Sounds Drop Series Opener in Memphis - Nashville Sounds
- RailRiders Fall to Iron Pigs, 5-3 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bulls Batter Jumbo Shrimp 14-8 - Durham Bulls
- Mud Hens Homer Three Times in First Road Win of the Season - Toledo Mud Hens
- Lively, Bats Top Indians 7-2 in Home Opener - Louisville Bats
- Bats Win First Home Opener Since 2019 - Louisville Bats
- Sosa Hits Two Homers in 6-2 Win on Tuesday - Charlotte Knights
- Stripers' Strong Pitching Spoils Norfolk's Home Opener - Gwinnett Stripers
- Back-To-Back Homers Not Enough in Loss to Louisville, 7-2 - Indianapolis Indians
- Syracuse Celebrates Opening Day at NBT Bank Stadium in Style with 5-0 Win Over Rochester - Syracuse Mets
- Syracuse Blanks Rochester, 5-0 - Rochester Red Wings
- April 4 Nashville Sounds at Memphis Redbirds Game Information - Nashville Sounds
- 4.4.23 Indianapolis Indians Roster Transactions - Indianapolis Indians
- Bisons to Host Red Sox for Single-Admission Doubleheader on Wednesday (Game 1: 12:05 p.m.) - Buffalo Bisons
- Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp: Roster Moves, April 4 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (0-3) at Louisville Bats (1-2) - Indianapolis Indians
- UPDATE: Bisons to Host Worcester for Single-Admission Doubleheader Wednesday at Sahlen Field (Game 1: 12:05 p.m.) - Buffalo Bisons
- Clippers Roster - Columbus Clippers
- Syracuse Mets Roster Moves - April 4, 2023 - Syracuse Mets
- April 4th Game Notes: Syracuse Mets vs. Rochester Red Wings - Syracuse Mets
- SWB RailRiders Roster Update- April 4, 2023 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- WooSox-Bisons Postponed - Worcester Red Sox
- Bisons Announce Tuesday's Game Against Red Sox Has Been Postponed (Wet/Unplayable Grounds) - Buffalo Bisons
- And a Legend Was Born...Saints New Ballpig Is Mud Grant - St. Paul Saints
- Lindgren Pitches 5.0 Innings in MLB Debut - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.