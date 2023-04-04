Norfolk Bats Go Silent in Home Opener Loss

NORFOLK, VA --- The Norfolk Tides (3-1) fell to the Gwinnett Stripers (2-2), 6-1, on Tuesday night at Harbor Park. After winning the first three games to open the season, the Tides receive their first loss of the year on their home opener.

Things got off to a rocky start for starting pitcher DL Hall and the Tides as Gwinnett's centerfielder, Eli White, launched a leadoff homer on the first pitch of the game into the left-center bullpen to give the Stripers an early 1-0 lead.

The Tides found their way onto the scoreboard no more than an inning later when Ryan O'Hearn hit a solo shot of his own, his second of the year, to tie the game at one apiece in the bottom of the second inning.

A pair of one-out hits by the Stripers in the top half of the the third gave way to an RBI single from Braden Shewmake. Another run scored on a fielder's choice on a ball put in play by Joshua Fuentes, giving Gwinnett a 3-1 lead.

Hall finished the third, but would not return and would ultimately be charge with the loss in his first start in 2023 for the Tides. Kyle Dowdy would relieve the lefty in the top of the fourth. Dowdy tossed two scoreless innings and came back out for a third in the top of the sixth. He allowed a run on a Hoy Park RBI single and would ultimately be charge with three runs by the end of the inning.

The Tides bats couldn't get going down the stretch, as they were held hitless from the third inning on. Allan Winans, who came in relief in the sixth for the Stripers, closed out the game in the ninth as he struck out the side in order.

With the Tides falling 6-1, they carry a 3-1 record into tomorrow's matchup against the Stripers with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. RHP Drew Rom (0-0, -.--) is the listed probable for Norfolk as he will make his 2023 debut.

*POSTGAME NOTES *

O'Hearn Goes Yard...Again: The only run the Tides would scratch on Tuesday would come in the bottom of the second inning off the bat of Ryan O'Hearn...the lefty crushed a first pitch fastball to center field with an exit velocity of 106.1 MPH to tie the game for the Tides...the solo bomb marked the 19th time in his professional career he has hit a home run in back-to-back games with the most recent occurance coming on June 22-23 while he was playing for the Kansas City Royals.

Good Morning, Good Afternoon, and Good Night: Darwinzon Hernández pitched a 1-2-3 inning of relief in the top of the 8th, striking out the side in order... Hernández also punched out three batters in an inning of relief in his last outing on April 1 at Durham after facing four batters, giving him a 27.0 K/9...this marks the second time this season a Tides reliever has struck out the side with Nick Vespi accomplishing the feat in the 8th inning on March 31 at Durham.

