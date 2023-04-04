April 4 Nashville Sounds at Memphis Redbirds Game Information

April 4, 2023 - International League (IL) - Nashville Sounds News Release







Game #4: Nashville Sounds (2-1) at Memphis Redbirds (1-2)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Robert Stock vs. RHP Tommy Parsons (0-0, 0.00)

First Pitch: 6:45 PM Central Time

Radio: 94.9 FM The Fan

TV: MiLB TV

