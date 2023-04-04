April 4 Nashville Sounds at Memphis Redbirds Game Information
April 4, 2023 - International League (IL) - Nashville Sounds News Release
Game #4: Nashville Sounds (2-1) at Memphis Redbirds (1-2)
Pitching Matchup: RHP Robert Stock vs. RHP Tommy Parsons (0-0, 0.00)
First Pitch: 6:45 PM Central Time
Radio: 94.9 FM The Fan
TV: MiLB TV
Game notes for tonight's game at AutoZone Park can be found here: http://bit.ly/3ZBC5Jb
Go Sounds!
Check out the Nashville Sounds Statistics
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 4, 2023
- April 4 Nashville Sounds at Memphis Redbirds Game Information - Nashville Sounds
- 4.4.23 Indianapolis Indians Roster Transactions - Indianapolis Indians
- Bisons to Host Red Sox for Single-Admission Doubleheader on Wednesday (Game 1: 12:05 p.m.) - Buffalo Bisons
- Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp: Roster Moves, April 4 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (0-3) at Louisville Bats (1-2) - Indianapolis Indians
- UPDATE: Bisons to Host Worcester for Single-Admission Doubleheader Wednesday at Sahlen Field (Game 1: 12:05 p.m.) - Buffalo Bisons
- Clippers Roster - Columbus Clippers
- Syracuse Mets Roster Moves - April 4, 2023 - Syracuse Mets
- April 4th Game Notes: Syracuse Mets vs. Rochester Red Wings - Syracuse Mets
- SWB RailRiders Roster Update- April 4, 2023 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- WooSox-Bisons Postponed - Worcester Red Sox
- Bisons Announce Tuesday's Game Against Red Sox Has Been Postponed (Wet/Unplayable Grounds) - Buffalo Bisons
- And a Legend Was Born...Saints New Ballpig Is Mud Grant - St. Paul Saints
- Lindgren Pitches 5.0 Innings in MLB Debut - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Nashville Sounds Stories
- April 4 Nashville Sounds at Memphis Redbirds Game Information
- Sounds Fall to Bats in Third-Straight Extra Inning Contest
- Sounds Tally Two Walk-Off Wins in Opening Night Doubleheader
- Sounds Release Tentative Opening Day Roster
- Nashville Sounds Opening Night Game with Louisville Postponed