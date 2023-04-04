Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp: Roster Moves, April 4
April 4, 2023 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
Please note the following roster moves that affect the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp:
-LHP Braxton Garrett has been recalled to Miami from Jacksonville.
-LHP Daniel Castano has had his contract selected by Miami.
-INF Garrett Hampson has been recalled to Miami from Jacksonville.
-LHP Enmanuel De Jesus has been transferred to the Jacksonville 7-day injured list.
-RHP Jake Walters has been transferred to Jacksonville from Double-A Pensacola. He will wear No. 26.
