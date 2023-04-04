Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp: Roster Moves, April 4

Please note the following roster moves that affect the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp:

-LHP Braxton Garrett has been recalled to Miami from Jacksonville.

-LHP Daniel Castano has had his contract selected by Miami.

-INF Garrett Hampson has been recalled to Miami from Jacksonville.

-LHP Enmanuel De Jesus has been transferred to the Jacksonville 7-day injured list.

-RHP Jake Walters has been transferred to Jacksonville from Double-A Pensacola. He will wear No. 26.

