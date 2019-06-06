Storm Chasers Complete Sweep of Isotopes

Storm Chasers 4 (30-31), Isotopes 1 (27-34) - Werner Park, Papillion, Neb.

TOEING THE RUBBER: Kyle Freeland made his first start with the Isotopes, going 5.0 innings on the hill. The lefty surrendered four runs, nine hits and was charged with the loss. Freeland also compiled two strikeouts and two walks ... Evan Grills struck out four batters during his 2.0 shutout innings of relief while Phillip Diehl tossed 1.0 scoreless inning out of the pen.

AT THE DISH: Albuquerque's only run of the night occurred in the third inning on Yonathan Daza's RBI single to left ... Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon played in his second rehab game with the Isotopes and went 1-for-4 with a single at the plate ... The Isotopes scored five runs during their three-game series in Omaha.

TOPES TIDBITS: Omaha swept the Isotopes for the first time since June 30-July 3, 2003 ... It was the second time this season the Isotopes have been swept ... Albuquerque has now lost nine of its last 12 games and are season-low seven games under .500.

ON DECK: Albuquerque Isotopes at Iowa Cubs, 6:08 p.m. MT - Principal Park

PROBABLES: Isotopes: RHP Ryan Castellani (2-4, 7.86), Cubs: RHP Adbert Alzolay (1-1, 3.00)

