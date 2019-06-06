Aces Win Rare Pitchers' Duel at Greater Nevada Field

Reno, Nevada - Left-hander Alex Young outdueled the Nashville Sounds Wednesday night at Greater Nevada Field. Young turned in his best start of the season, going five innings while allowing just one earned run. The Sounds offense was kept in check the entire night, scattering 10 hits but only mustering two runs. The biggest swing of the night came off the bat of Diamondbacks' prospect Domingo Leyba. With Cody Decker and Marty Herum aboard, Leyba connected on his 10th home run of the season to give Reno a 3-1 advantage. Nashville responded with one in the top of the sixth but ultimately fell by a score of 3-2. Jimmie Sherfy picked up his eighth save of the season in the game. Reno will take on Nashville one more time this week before welcoming the Memphis Redbirds to the Biggest Little City Friday.

Top Performers - Reno

Domingo Leyba (2-for-4, HR, 3 RBI)

Abraham Almonte (1-for-3, 2B)

Travis Snider (1-for-2, 2B)

Top Performers - Nashville

Zack Granite (3-for-5, 2B)

Eli White (1-for-4, HR)

Chase d'Arnaud (1-for-3)

Tomorrow's Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) (PT) RADIO/TV

Thursday June 6 Nashville Sounds LHP Anthony Vasquez vs. RHP Phillips Valdez 7:05 p.m. KPLY 630 AM

Notes & Information

Streaking: With a home run tonight, the Reno Aces have now hit a home run in 24 consecutive games dating back to May 11. Entering tonight's contest, Reno led all of professional baseball in home runs (62), RBI (177), runs scored (179), total bases (509) and ranked third in doubles (59) since May 11.

The Opener: Last season, the Tampa Bay Rays introduced the "opener" strategy to regular-season baseball. Originally dreamed up by Bryan Grosnick, the opener works by rearranging how pitchers are deployed: a middle reliever starts (or "opens") the game, with the usual starter slotting in thereafter. Ideally, it allows for a platoon advantage early on and prevents weaker starting pitchers from being overexposed by facing the opponent's best hitters too many times. Nashville implemented this strategy tonight with Taylor Guerrieri. Guerrieri went two innings, did not allow a run and allowed one hit. Pedro Payano followed with four innings of work that saw three Aces runs and five walks.

Upcoming Star Wars Night: On Saturday, June 8, Greater Nevada Field will be transported to a galaxy far, far away...expect to see some of your favorite characters from the film throughout the concourse while you enjoy specialty concession items & immersive in-game experience. | Presented By Truckee Meadows Community College, Wild 102.9, and Reno News & Review. Tickets for the event can be purchased at renoaces.com or by calling 775-334-7000.

