Kickham's Clout Spurs 'Cakes to Victory
June 6, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - New Orleans Baby Cakes News Release
Baby Cakes reliever Mike Kickham hit a game-tying home run in the seventh inning and had five strikeouts in three shutout frames as New Orleans rallied to beat the Fresno Grizzlies on Thursday night, 6-4.
Trailing 4-3 with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, Kickham was allowed to hit for himself and quickly fell behind 0-2 against Grizzlies right-hander Derek Self. But Kickham fouled off seven pitches and worked the count full before sending the 12th pitch of the at-bat over the fence for his second career home run.
Kickham (3-1) came back out to twirl his third scoreless inning in the top of the eighth, and the Baby Cakes' momentum carried over into the bottom half when they strung together the winning rally.
Isan Diaz, who had earlier extended his hitting streak to a season-best eight games, was hit by a pitch from Fernando Rodney and scooted to third on Yadiel Rivera's third single of the night. Rodney (0-1) then uncorked a wild pitch to allow Diaz to race home with the go-ahead run, and Gabriel Guerrero added a sacrifice fly to provide insurance.
R.J. Alvarez retired the side in order in the ninth to nail down his eighth save and a third consecutive series win for the Baby Cakes, who have won eight of their last 11 games.
New Orleans led 3-0 through four innings behind a two-run second-inning homer by Tyler Heineman, his first hit with the 'Cakes, and an RBI single in the third by Lewis Brinson.
Baby Cakes starter Ben Meyer mowed through the Fresno lineup for six strikeouts through four scoreless innings, but labored in the fifth when he hit two batters, walked two more and allowed two hits in a four-run inning to surrender the lead. Yadiel Hernandez delivered the go-ahead two-run single to finish 6-for-12 with six RBI in the three-game set.
The 'Cakes continue the homestand on Friday at 7 p.m. by welcoming the Sacramento River Cats to the Shrine for the first of four meetings.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from June 6, 2019
- Kickham's Clout Spurs 'Cakes to Victory - New Orleans Baby Cakes
- Grizzlies say goodbye to NOLA with 6-4 loss to 'Cakes - Fresno Grizzlies
- Bees Avoid Series Sweep - Salt Lake Bees
- Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (22-37) at Reno Aces (25-34) - Nashville Sounds
- Bees Salvage Finale against Missions - San Antonio Missions
- Game Notes vs. Nashville - Reno Aces
- Live the Suite Life at Las Vegas Ballpark - Las Vegas Aviators
- Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (24-36) at Tacoma Rainiers (30-30) - Memphis Redbirds
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - June 6, 2019 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Game Notes: San Antonio Missions at Salt Lake Bees - San Antonio Missions
- "Runza Night" to be Featured as ESPN's Minor League Promotion of the Week - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Express Rolls to 11-5 Victory over Aviators - Las Vegas Aviators
- Express Steamroll Aviators in 11-5 Victory - Round Rock Express
- Aces Win Rare Pitchers' Duel at Greater Nevada Field - Reno Aces
- Sounds Drop Second Straight to Aces - Nashville Sounds
- Missions Blank Bees - San Antonio Missions
- Missions Shutout Bees - Salt Lake Bees
- Rainiers Snap Losing Streak in Game Two against Memphis - Tacoma Rainiers
- Redbirds Toppled by Tacoma, 10-4 - Memphis Redbirds
- Blewett, Chasers Topple Isotopes 5-1 - Omaha Storm Chasers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New Orleans Baby Cakes Stories
- Kickham's Clout Spurs 'Cakes to Victory
- Eight-Run Fourth Buries Baby Cakes
- Gallen Tames Grizzlies with 11 Strikeouts
- 'Cakes Silence the Sounds
- 'Cakes Fall in Nashville