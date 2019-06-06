OKC Dodgers Game Notes - June 6, 2019

Sacramento River Cats (29-30) vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers (23-35)

Game #59 of 140/Home #26 of 70 (9-16)

Pitching Probables: SAC-RHP Enderson Franco (2-1, 6.49) vs. OKC-RHP Mitchell White (1-3, 5.95)

Thursday, June 6, 2019 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio - Alex Freedman

Today's Game: The OKC Dodgers wrap up their three-game series against the Sacramento River Cats with a 7:05 p.m. game on a $2 Thursday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers had their six-game winning streak snapped yesterday and the series is now tied, 1-1.

Last Game: Sacramento broke a tie in the eighth inning and went on to defeat the Dodgers, 2-1, Wednesday afternoon at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Sacramento's Chris Shaw connected on a RBI single for the River Cats in the top of the first inning for a 1-0 lead, but that would be the lone run allowed by Dodgers starting pitcher Daniel Corcino, who tied his season high with 6.0 innings. He held the River Cats to one run and five hits with one walk and six strikeouts. Meanwhile, Sacramento starting pitcher Andrew Suárez held the Dodgers off the scoreboard through four innings before Rocky Gale connected on a home run out to center field to lead off the bottom of the fifth inning to tie the game, 1-1. The River Cats took the lead in the eighth inning. Abital Avelino led off with a double and later scored on a RBI double by Shaw for a 2-1 Sacramento advantage. With two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Gale and Errol Robinson hit back-to-back singles before Zach Reks entered the game as a pinch hitter, but struck out to end the game. Dodgers reliever Josh Sborz (1-3) was charged with the loss, allowing the go-ahead run in the eighth inning and a total of three hits with one strikeout over 1.2 IP. Sacramento reliever Sam Coonrod (1-4) got the win, pitching 1.1 scoreless innings for the River Cats, and Jandel Gustave earned his third save, as the Sacramento bullpen retired 12 of 14 batters faced.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Mitchell White (1-3) looks for his second win in as many starts when he takes the mound tonight...White earned his first win since joining OKC in his last start June 1 at Memphis. He held the Redbirds to one run on four hits over 5.2 innings with three walks and tied his career high with nine strikeouts...After surrendering 12 runs (11 ER) and 14 hits over his first two Triple-A starts (10.0 IP), White has allowed just two runs and nine hits over his last two starts (9.2 IP)...White enters tonight with a 3/1 strikeout-to-walk ratio during his time with OKC (21 K/7 BB) and a 4.1/1 strikeout-to-walk ratio overall this season (58 K/14 BB)...In seven starts with Double-A Tulsa, White went 1-0 with a 2.10 ERA. He owned a .165 opponent's average and 0.83 WHIP, which would have paced the Texas League, but he fell short of officially qualifying among the league leaders. He held opponents scoreless in four of his seven starts while racking up 37 strikeouts over 30.0 IP...White entered the 2019 season rated as the Dodgers' No. 9 prospect by Baseball America...He was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second round (65th overall) of the 2016 MLB Draft out of Santa Clara University.

Against the River Cats: 2019: 1-1 2018: 2-1 All-time: 40-44 At OKC: 19-22

The Dodgers and River Cats are meeting for their lone series of the season...OKC won last season's three-game series in Sacramento, losing the opener before winning the final two meetings by a combined score of 19-9...Angelo Mora racked up nine hits over the three-game set in 2018, while Henry Ramos (currently a River Cat) had four RBI and Kyle Garlick scored four runs...The teams last met at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in 2017, with OKC picking up a 3-0 series sweep. It was supposed to be a four-games series, but the final game was canceled due to inclement weather. The series opened May 15, 2017 with Wilmer Font racking up a team-record and career-high 15 strikeouts...Since OKC became affiliated with the Los Angeles Dodgers and the River Cats with the San Francisco Giants in 2015, the series is tied, 8-8, in the PCL's version of the Dodgers-Giants rivalry. Going back to 2016, the Dodgers have won eight of the last 11 meetings with Sacramento.

Familiar Faces: Current Sacramento outfielder Henry Ramos and switch-handed pitcher Pat Venditte both spent the majority of the 2018 season with OKC. Ramos paced the Dodgers with 58 RBI last season and finished second on the team with 106 hits. Venditte made 45 appearances for OKC last season, posting a 1.75 ERA with 62 strikeouts against 14 walks. Additionally, former OKC infielder Donovan Solano began the season with Sacramento, but has been playing with the San Francisco Giants since early May.

Dinger Details: The Dodgers' lone run of Wednesday's game came via a solo home run by Rocky Gale in the fifth inning. The Dodgers have now homered in a season-best seven straight games, collecting 13 homers during the stretch, including four multi-homer games...Eight different players have accounted for the 13 home runs, including three by Edwin Ríos, as well as two each by Gale, Kyle Garlick and Drew Jackson...On the other hand, the Dodgers have not allowed a home run in a season-high three straight games.

Hot Rock: Rocky Gale went 3-for-4 Wednesday and tallied OKC's only run on a solo homer. Gale has notched back-to-back multi-hit games, going 5-for-8 with two homers, a double and four RBI. Over his last four contests, he's now 7-for-18 with four extra-base hits and six RBI. Prior to the recent surge, Gale was batting just .122 (6x49) with one extra-base hit and three RBI over his first 15 games with OKC this season...This is the first time in Gale's entire pro career (750 games) he's homered in consecutive games. He had not gone deep since May 5, 2018 before doing it in each of his last two games.

Steady Eddie: Edwin Ríos singled Wednesday to extend his season-best hitting streak to seven games, going 9-for-27 with three homers, two doubles, 10 RBI and six runs scored during the stretch...Ríos paces the Dodgers with 35 RBI this season and his 44 total hits trail team leader Cameron Perkins by one. His eight homers are tied for second-most on the team.

Mound Muscle: Over the last seven games, the Dodgers pitching staff has allowed three or fewer runs five times. Entering today, the team has allowed two or fewer earned runs in five straight games (11 runs total), posting a collective 1.80 ERA (9 ER/45.0 IP). During that time, opponents are batting .220 (36x164) with a total of 13 extra-base hits and just two home runs (both solo). The Dodgers have notched 53 strikeouts against 13 walks over 45.0 inning and held the opposition to a .208 clip with runners in scoring position (10x48).

Paused at the Plate: Wednesday's 2-1 loss snapped the Dodgers' stretch of six straight games of scoring at least six runs. Although the Dodgers did tally nine hits, only one went for extra bases. Entering yesterday, the team had 30 XBH over the previous six games, including 16 over the previous three games. OKC went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position after going 23-for-60 (.383) with RISP over the previous six games.

Draft Legacies: Yesterday, pitching coach Bill Simas' son, Karson, was selected by the Boston Red Sox in the 25th round of the 2019 MLB Draft. Karson just finished his senior year at Clovis West High School in Fresno, Calif. Additionally, the Los Angeles Dodgers selected Tyler Haselman, son of former OKC manager Bill Haselman, in the 40th round. Tyler recently completed his playing career at UCLA.

Around the Horn: The Dodgers are 1-1 in rubber matches, with both previous instances against Omaha...Yesterday marked the second time this season the Dodgers lost despite allowing only two runs, joining a 2-1 defeat at Iowa in Game 2 of a doubleheader on April 13.

