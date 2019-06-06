Game Notes vs. Nashville
June 6, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release
Today's Game: The Aces have already won the series against the Nashville Sounds but look to complete the series sweep with a victory tonight. Chris Cron sends left-hander Anthony Vasquez to the mound to take on Phillips Valdez. Vasquez is making his 200th career Minor League start and will surpass 1,280 career MiLB innings with seven outs tonight. Reno is 25-34 in 2019, 4.5 games out of first place in the Pacific Northern Division.
Tonight's Promotions:
Ticket Offer: College Discount
$5.00 Standing Room Only Ticket *Available at Ticket Office Only
Coors Light Thirsty Thursday
Enjoy $2.00 12oz Coors Light drafts and 12oz premium beer options for $4.00. | Presented By Reno News & Review and Rock 104.5
Don't Forget June 8!
Star Wars Night - Greater Nevada Field will be transported to a galaxy far, far away...expect to see some of your favorite characters from the film throughout the concourse while you enjoy specialty concession items & an immersive in-game experience. | Presented By Truckee Meadows Community College, Wild 102.9, and Reno News & Review
Notes:
Domingo's Homers: Domingo Leyba's home run last night gave him 10 home runs on the season. Leyba's previous season-high with home runs was set in 2016 between High-A Visalia and Double-A Mobile with at 10. He played 130 games that season, hit .296 and drove in 60 RBI. This year, Leyba is batting .308 with 10 homers, 3 triples, 19 doubles in 54 games.
Lunchbox Hero: Travis Snider says he loves two things - playing baseball and eating meat. This means he's probably starting on the right foot with Reno Aces fans. The non-vegetarian ones, anyway. The nickname was given to Snider in High School following an impressive eating display at Taco Bell with his football teammates. Fans that follow him on Twitter @LunchBoxHero45 will see lots of posts about food, mostly steaks and red meat. "One of my old Little League coaches and a second father to me, he works for a wholesale meat company so he brings over some of the finest red meat available to the public and over the years I've been spoiled to eat this incredible beef on a regular basis. For me, that's kind of where I fell in love with cooking and since then it's evolved from just barbeque to the crock pot, to the oven, to the electric smoker. My mouth is watering right now just thinking about it."
Aces Leading: With a homer last night, the Aces have homered in a franchise-best 24 consecutive games. The streak began on May 11 and continues into tonight's ballgame. Since May 11, Reno leads all of professional baseball (Majors and Minors) in home runs-63, RBI-180, doubles-62 and total bases 519.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from June 6, 2019
- Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (22-37) at Reno Aces (25-34) - Nashville Sounds
- Bees Salvage Finale against Missions - San Antonio Missions
- Game Notes vs. Nashville - Reno Aces
- Live the Suite Life at Las Vegas Ballpark - Las Vegas Aviators
- Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (24-36) at Tacoma Rainiers (30-30) - Memphis Redbirds
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - June 6, 2019 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Game Notes: San Antonio Missions at Salt Lake Bees - San Antonio Missions
- "Runza Night" to be Featured as ESPN's Minor League Promotion of the Week - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Express Rolls to 11-5 Victory over Aviators - Las Vegas Aviators
- Express Steamroll Aviators in 11-5 Victory - Round Rock Express
- Aces Win Rare Pitchers' Duel at Greater Nevada Field - Reno Aces
- Sounds Drop Second Straight to Aces - Nashville Sounds
- Missions Blank Bees - San Antonio Missions
- Missions Shutout Bees - Salt Lake Bees
- Rainiers Snap Losing Streak in Game Two against Memphis - Tacoma Rainiers
- Redbirds Toppled by Tacoma, 10-4 - Memphis Redbirds
- Blewett, Chasers Topple Isotopes 5-1 - Omaha Storm Chasers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.