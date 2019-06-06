Game Notes vs. Nashville

June 6, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release





Today's Game: The Aces have already won the series against the Nashville Sounds but look to complete the series sweep with a victory tonight. Chris Cron sends left-hander Anthony Vasquez to the mound to take on Phillips Valdez. Vasquez is making his 200th career Minor League start and will surpass 1,280 career MiLB innings with seven outs tonight. Reno is 25-34 in 2019, 4.5 games out of first place in the Pacific Northern Division.

Tonight's Promotions:

Ticket Offer: College Discount

$5.00 Standing Room Only Ticket *Available at Ticket Office Only

Coors Light Thirsty Thursday

Enjoy $2.00 12oz Coors Light drafts and 12oz premium beer options for $4.00. | Presented By Reno News & Review and Rock 104.5

Don't Forget June 8!

Star Wars Night - Greater Nevada Field will be transported to a galaxy far, far away...expect to see some of your favorite characters from the film throughout the concourse while you enjoy specialty concession items & an immersive in-game experience. | Presented By Truckee Meadows Community College, Wild 102.9, and Reno News & Review

Notes:

Domingo's Homers: Domingo Leyba's home run last night gave him 10 home runs on the season. Leyba's previous season-high with home runs was set in 2016 between High-A Visalia and Double-A Mobile with at 10. He played 130 games that season, hit .296 and drove in 60 RBI. This year, Leyba is batting .308 with 10 homers, 3 triples, 19 doubles in 54 games.

Lunchbox Hero: Travis Snider says he loves two things - playing baseball and eating meat. This means he's probably starting on the right foot with Reno Aces fans. The non-vegetarian ones, anyway. The nickname was given to Snider in High School following an impressive eating display at Taco Bell with his football teammates. Fans that follow him on Twitter @LunchBoxHero45 will see lots of posts about food, mostly steaks and red meat. "One of my old Little League coaches and a second father to me, he works for a wholesale meat company so he brings over some of the finest red meat available to the public and over the years I've been spoiled to eat this incredible beef on a regular basis. For me, that's kind of where I fell in love with cooking and since then it's evolved from just barbeque to the crock pot, to the oven, to the electric smoker. My mouth is watering right now just thinking about it."

Aces Leading: With a homer last night, the Aces have homered in a franchise-best 24 consecutive games. The streak began on May 11 and continues into tonight's ballgame. Since May 11, Reno leads all of professional baseball (Majors and Minors) in home runs-63, RBI-180, doubles-62 and total bases 519.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.