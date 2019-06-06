Bees Avoid Series Sweep

June 6, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release





The Salt Lake Bees downed the San Antonio Missions 13-7 on Thursday afternoon.

The Missions and Bees were knotted at 5-5 heading into the bottom of the seventh, but Salt Lake broke the tie with RBI-singles from Kaleb Cowart and Wilfredo Tovar to take a 7-5 lead.

The Bees tacked on six runs in the bottom of the eighth to extend their lead to 13-5 collecting five singles and a pair of walks in the inning to do the damage. Jake Jewell (3-2) picked up his third win of the season after relieving starter Parker Bridwell, going two and one-thirds innings and allowing one run to cross the plate.

The Bees offense racked up 14 hits with four players having multi-hit games. Eight Salt Lake players recorded an RBI in the contest, with Jarrett Parker leading the way with three runs batted in. Jose Rojas and Justin Bour each collected three hits on the day to help the Bees avoid the sweep.

Salt Lake moves on to host a four game homestand with the Round Rock Express beginning at 7:05 p.m. Friday night with an Abejas de Salt Lake game and fireworks following the game on Saturday night.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.