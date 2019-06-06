Missions Blank Bees

SALT LAKE CITY--Aaron Wilkerson and a trio of relievers combined to spin the Missions Triple-A leading 10th shutout of the season in a 9-0 rout of the Salt Lake Bees on Wednesday night at Smith's Ballpark.

Wilkerson (5-0) lowered his ERA to 0.40 across his eight starts this year by tossing 5 1/3 scoreless frames. He extended his scoreless innings string to 19 innings. He hasn't been charged with an earned run over his last 24 frames.

Keston Hiura went 2-for-4 with a walk, drove in a run, and scored three times in his return to the lineup. Hiura was recently optioned to the minor leagues by Milwaukee after a successful 2 1/2-week stint with the Brewers.

David Freitas drove in three runs and Tyler Saladino clubbed his team-leading 12th homerun of the year to pace San Antonio to its most lopsided win of the season.

The Missions also benefited from 10 walks, which established a season high.

The win extended the club's road winning streak to eight games. San Antonio is 20-7 since May 9 and tied with the Delmarva Shorebirds (Low-A) for the most wins in the minors over that stretch. They are 30-14 since they were last at .500.

The Missions and Bees wrap up the three game series with a day game on Thursday.

RH Zack Brown (1-4, 5.13) vs. RH Jamie Barria (2-1, 6.97) 1:05 PM CT

KONO 860 AM

