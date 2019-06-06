Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (22-37) at Reno Aces (25-34)

June 6, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Nashville Sounds News Release





Game #60: Nashville Sounds (22-37) at Reno Aces (25-34)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Phillips Valdez (1-6, 5.68) vs. LHP Anthony Vasquez (3-3, 5.52)

First Pitch: 9:05 CST

Radio: 97.5 FM

TV: MiLB TV

From the Notes

Phillips Valdez: 27-year-old Phillips Valdez starts for the Sounds tonight. The right-hander is making his 11th start of the season and 13th appearance overall. Valdez is 1-6 with a 5.68 ERA in his 12 games (10 starts) and has covered 50.2 innings. He last pitched on May 31 in a start against New Orleans at First Tennessee Park. He got a no-decision after allowing 5 earned runs on 8 hits and 1 walk. He threw a season-high 103 pitches and struck out a season-high 9. Valdez split the 2018 season between Double-A Harrisburg and Triple-A Syracuse and went 6-7 with a 2.73 ERA in 31 games (19 starts). He signed a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers on December 21, 2018. He was originally signed by the Cleveland Indians on May 29, 2009.

Searching for Win #1 in June: Despite hitting .292 in the month of June, Nashville is searching for win number one in June. The Sounds' .292 (40-for-137) clip is the 6th-highest in the Pacific Coast League. Nashville went 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position last night and is 16th in the league with a season average of .225 with RISP. The next closest is Oklahoma City with a .262 average with RISP.

Another 5-Game for Ibáñez: Sounds infielder Andy Ibáñez has hit safely in five consecutive games. It's the fourth time in 2019 that Ibáñez has put together a hitting streak of at least five games. Since the streak started on May 29, he's hitting .400 (9-for-20) with 6 runs scored, 2 doubles, 1 home run, 5 RBI, 4 walks and 1 stolen base.

Avoiding the Sweep: Nashville needs a win tonight to avoid being swept for the second time this season. When the Sounds resumed a suspended game against Round Rock on May 27, the 2-0 loss was back dated to the original date of April 18, hence putting together a three-game sweep by the Express. Prior to that sweep, the Sounds hadn't been swept in a three-game set since August 28-30, 2017 vs. Omaha.

What's the word around Nashville?

TheProspectTimes (@ProspectTimes)

Congratulations to Locke St John on his Promotion to @nashvillesounds ! With Frisco he had a 3-2 record with 1.52 ERA in 29.2 Innings. #SoundsRemastered #LetsRide

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.