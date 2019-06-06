Missions Shutout Bees

June 6, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release





The Salt Lake Bees were shutout by the San Antonio Missions 9-0 on Wednesday night.

Salt Lake pitcher JC Ramirez (0-1) was tagged with the loss in his second outing of a MLB Rehab assignment from the Los Angeles Angels, going four and one-thirds innings and allowing three earned runs on three hits while walking three and fanning two batters.

After starting the game with three hitless innings, Ramirez surrendered three runs in the top of the fourth off a RBI-triple and a two-run home run. Ramirez was followed by four Bees relievers, who combined to allow six runs (five earned) on six hits and seven walks.

The San Antonio pitching staff used four pitchers to hold Salt Lake's offense scoreless for all nine frames and allowed just four hits. Aaron Wilkerson (5-0) took the winning decision for San Antonio as he gave up only three hits and struck out eight batters in five and one-thirds innings. The Bees collected their first hit of the game and broke up Aaron Wilkerson's no-hitter bid in the bottom of the fifth with a single from Wilfredo Tovar. Salt Lake struck out a season-high 14 times and have been shut out five times this season with four of those coming at Smith's Ballpark.

The Bees and Missions finish up their three game series with an afternoon matinee on Thursday at 12:05 p.m. Lunch specials including a hot dog, drink and a ticket for $10 or a pulled pork sandwich, drink and ticket for $15 available at slbees.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.