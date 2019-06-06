Bees Salvage Finale against Missions

June 6, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - San Antonio Missions News Release





SALT LAKE CITY--The Missions surrendered a season high in runs as the Salt Lake Bees avoided a sweep with a 13-7 win over San Antonio at Smith's Ballpark on Thursday afternoon.

The Missions had a pair of three run leads wiped out after the Bees scored three times in the seventh inning to take their first lead of the three game series, 5-4. San Antonio briefly tied the score in the sixth before Salt Lake plated eight runs over the final two innings against the bullpen to blow open the game.

Jake Hager finished with a season high three hits, including a two-run homer, for the Missions, who ended the day with 13 total hits. Keston Hiura and Mauricio Dubon also homered for San Antonio, which had its eight game road winning streak snapped. That was the club's longest road win streak since the 2003 team captured 14 in-a-row.

Donnie Hart (2-2) was charged with the loss.

Salt Lake pulled away in the eighth inning when 11 men came to plate during a six-run rally.

The Missions head to Las Vegas to open a four game series against the Aviators beginning Friday night.

RH Burch Smith (3-2, 2.45) vs. LHP Tyler Alexander (1-3, 6.85) 9:05 PM CT

KONO 860 AM

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.