Urias Leads Chihuahuas Win, Series Sweep
June 6, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
The El Paso Chihuahuas defeated the Iowa Cubs 8-5 Thursday to sweep the three-game series and win their fifth game in a row overall, with all five wins coming against first place teams. Jason Vosler went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs against his former team, his second multi-home run game of the year.
Luis Urias was 3-for-3 through four innings with a single, double and triple but flied out twice in his chances for the third cycle in Chihuahuas' history. Robert Stock, Eric Yardley and Phil Maton all pitched scoreless innings out of the El Paso bullpen.
San Diego Padres player Jose Pirela went 2-for-5 on injury rehab Thursday with his second home run in as many games. The Chihuahuas scored two first inning runs for the second time in their last three games and now have 61 first-inning runs through 60 games this season. The sweep was the third of the season for El Paso.
Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/chihuahuas-vs-cubs/2019/06/06/579584#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=579584
Team Records: El Paso (39-21), Iowa (34-27)
Next Game: Friday, 6:05 pm at Werner Park. El Paso LHP Dillon Overton (1-2, 6.08) vs. Omaha RHP Arnoldo Hernandez (1-2, 8.51). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from June 6, 2019
- Storm Chasers Complete Sweep of Isotopes - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Urias Leads Chihuahuas Win, Series Sweep - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Kickham's Clout Spurs 'Cakes to Victory - New Orleans Baby Cakes
- Grizzlies say goodbye to NOLA with 6-4 loss to 'Cakes - Fresno Grizzlies
- Bees Avoid Series Sweep - Salt Lake Bees
- Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (22-37) at Reno Aces (25-34) - Nashville Sounds
- Bees Salvage Finale against Missions - San Antonio Missions
- Game Notes vs. Nashville - Reno Aces
- Live the Suite Life at Las Vegas Ballpark - Las Vegas Aviators
- Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (24-36) at Tacoma Rainiers (30-30) - Memphis Redbirds
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - June 6, 2019 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Game Notes: San Antonio Missions at Salt Lake Bees - San Antonio Missions
- "Runza Night" to be Featured as ESPN's Minor League Promotion of the Week - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Express Rolls to 11-5 Victory over Aviators - Las Vegas Aviators
- Express Steamroll Aviators in 11-5 Victory - Round Rock Express
- Aces Win Rare Pitchers' Duel at Greater Nevada Field - Reno Aces
- Sounds Drop Second Straight to Aces - Nashville Sounds
- Missions Blank Bees - San Antonio Missions
- Missions Shutout Bees - Salt Lake Bees
- Rainiers Snap Losing Streak in Game Two against Memphis - Tacoma Rainiers
- Redbirds Toppled by Tacoma, 10-4 - Memphis Redbirds
- Blewett, Chasers Topple Isotopes 5-1 - Omaha Storm Chasers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.