Urias Leads Chihuahuas Win, Series Sweep

June 6, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release





The El Paso Chihuahuas defeated the Iowa Cubs 8-5 Thursday to sweep the three-game series and win their fifth game in a row overall, with all five wins coming against first place teams. Jason Vosler went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs against his former team, his second multi-home run game of the year.

Luis Urias was 3-for-3 through four innings with a single, double and triple but flied out twice in his chances for the third cycle in Chihuahuas' history. Robert Stock, Eric Yardley and Phil Maton all pitched scoreless innings out of the El Paso bullpen.

San Diego Padres player Jose Pirela went 2-for-5 on injury rehab Thursday with his second home run in as many games. The Chihuahuas scored two first inning runs for the second time in their last three games and now have 61 first-inning runs through 60 games this season. The sweep was the third of the season for El Paso.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/chihuahuas-vs-cubs/2019/06/06/579584#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=579584

Team Records: El Paso (39-21), Iowa (34-27)

Next Game: Friday, 6:05 pm at Werner Park. El Paso LHP Dillon Overton (1-2, 6.08) vs. Omaha RHP Arnoldo Hernandez (1-2, 8.51). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

