Chihuahuas All-Star Scholarship Now Accepting Applications

EL PASO, TEXAS - The Chihuahuas are proud to announce the opening of applications for the Chihuahuas All-Star Scholarship in memory of Yolanda Arriola. The scholarship program aims to recognize high school juniors and seniors from El Paso and Las Cruces who demonstrate excellence both in the classroom and in their communities.

In honor of Yolanda Arriola's legacy of education and community service, the scholarship provides financial assistance for recipients to pursue a postsecondary program of their choice. A total of five scholarships will be awarded:

One $10,000 scholarship

Two $5,000 scholarships

Two $2,500 scholarships

Students can apply online at epchihuahuas.com or CLICK HERE. The application deadline is April 30, 2025. Incomplete applications or applications submitted by anyone other than the student will not be accepted.

The Chihuahuas All-Star Scholarship, created in 2019 as part of the Triple-A All-Star Game & Home Run Derby, pays tribute to the memory and legacy of Yolanda Arriola, the Founder and CEO of Southwest University, who passed away in the fall of 2020. Yolanda was committed to expanding educational opportunities in the Borderplex region, especially for those who did not have access to quality education.

In 1999, she founded Southwest University with the mission of providing a pathway to success for individuals without a high school diploma. Her dedication to the community extended beyond education; in 2013, Southwest University secured the naming rights to the downtown ballpark, now proudly known as Southwest University Park.

Yolanda's unwavering passion, generosity, and leadership made her a beloved mentor and inspiration-not only within Southwest University and MountainStar Sports Group but also throughout the El Paso community.

