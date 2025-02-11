Center Field Cinema Presented by Houston Methodist Returns to Constellation Field on March 14

February 11, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - Center Field Cinema presented by Houston Methodist returns to Constellation Field on Friday, March 14 at 6:30 pm.

Gates open at 6:00 pm for a 6:30 pm screening of Moana 2 on the Texas-shaped videoboard at the home of the Space Cowboys. Tickets and parking are free, but tickets must be claimed online in advance here. Fans will be able to sit in center field to watch the movie or can opt to sit in the seating bowl. Blankets and chairs are allowed, and the concession stand on the third-base side will be open with a limited option of items including water, soda, popcorn, hot dogs and more.

For the first time in franchise history, the Space Cowboys will open their season at home when they will begin their campaign as the defending Triple-A National Champions by hosting the Oklahoma City Comets on Friday, March 28 at 7:05 pm. Prior to the start of the season, the Space Cowboys will take on the Houston Astros for two exhibition games at Daikin Park on March 24 and 25. 2025 Season Memberships, including Full and Partial Season membership plans, can be purchased online.

