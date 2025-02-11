Sugar Land to Host National Anthem Tryouts on March 4

February 11, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SUGAR LAND, TX - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys will host auditions for singers to perform the National Anthem at Space Cowboys home games in 2025 on Tuesday, March 4 from 3:30 pm to 6 pm.

Auditions will be held at Constellation Field and all participants must sign up to audition in advance by filling out this form. The form can also be found online at SLSpaceCowboys.com. The Space Cowboys are looking for traditional renditions of "The Star-Spangled Banner," sung acapella and performed in 90 seconds or less.

Auditions will be on a first come, first sing basis. Performers with previous National Anthem experience may submit a video of their live performance in lieu of attending the audition, and video submissions are preferred for those who have previously performed the National Anthem live due to an anticipated large turnout for in-person auditions. Applications must be submitted by Sunday, March 2 at 5 pm. Though auditions are intended for individuals, groups can reach out to Garret Randle at grandle@astros.com with questions.

For the first time in franchise history, the Space Cowboys will open their season at home when they will begin their campaign as the defending Triple-A National Champions by hosting the Oklahoma City Comets on Friday, March 28 at 7:05 pm. Prior to the start of the season, the Space Cowboys will take on the Houston Astros for two exhibition games at Daikin Park on March 24 and 25. 2025 Season Memberships, including Full and Partial Season membership plans, can be purchased online.

