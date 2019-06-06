Sounds Drop Second Straight to Aces

RENO, Nev. - The Nashville Sounds couldn't come up with the big hit in a 3-2 loss to the Reno Aces at Greater Nevada Field Wednesday night. Nashville out-hit Reno, 10-4, but went just 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position in their fourth straight loss.

Just as he did in the series opener Tuesday night, Nashville's Eli White got the scoring started with a bang Wednesday night when he drilled a solo home run in the first inning to give the Sounds a 1-0 lead. The blast to right-center was White's sixth home run of the season.

The lead lasted until the fourth inning for Nashville. Opener Taylor Guerrieri started and worked two scoreless innings before being relieved by Pedro Payano. The latter issued two walks and hit a batter in the third but escaped with no damage. The fourth was a different story when Reno's Domingo Leyba made two walks hurt when he launched a three-run homer to deep right field to give the Aces a 3-1 lead.

Carlos Tocci's run-scoring base hit in the top of the sixth trimmed the deficit to 3-2. Nashville had to settle for one run in the inning after multiple failed chances with a runner at third base with less than two outs.

It was the theme of the night as Nashville left a runner on base in each of the first three innings, one more in the fifth, three in the sixth and another in the seventh.

Sounds' reliever Jacob Lemoine worked two scoreless innings to keep the game within reach, but it wasn't to be. Pinch-hitter Tyler Pill walked in the top of the ninth, but Zack Granite bounced into a 3-6-3 double play to end the game.

The series finale between the two teams is scheduled for Thursday night in Reno. Right-hander Phillips Valdez (1-6, 5.68) starts for the Sounds against left-hander Anthony Vasquez (3-3, 5.52) for the Aces. First pitch is scheduled for 9:05 CST.

Post-Game Notes

With tonight's 3-2 loss, the Sounds are now 22-37 on the season.

Nashville is 15 games below .500 - their low-water mark in 2019.

Zack Granite went 3-for-4 and has a team-high 18 multi-hit games. He has five games of at least three or more hits.

The 2019 season is the 42nd in Nashville Sounds franchise history and first as the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers.

