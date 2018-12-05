Stingrays Teddy Bear Toss Returns this Saturday

December 5, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release





NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, in partnership with Fox 24 Charleston, will host their annual Teddy Bear Toss on Saturday, Dec. 8 when they take on the Atlanta Gladiators at the North Charleston Coliseum at 7:05 p.m to benefit Toys For Tots - Charleston.

The Teddy Bear Toss is an annual charity drive held every December in which the Stingrays, their fans and the Lowcountry community gather stuffed animals for children to make sure that every child receives something special during the holiday season.

After the first Stingrays goal of the game, fans in attendance are encouraged to throw a new or gently-used, unbreakable stuffed or plush toy onto the North Charleston Coliseum ice. All toys will be collected by staff and the U.S. Marine Corps and donated to their Toys For Tots campaign.

The annual event has become one of the most popular charitable events of the season with the team collecting over 10,000 total items over the last three seasons combined.

"The Teddy Bear Toss is one of our favorite promotions each year," said Stingrays President Rob Concannon "Every fan can participate by throwing a stuffed animal on the ice and giving joy during the holiday season to those that are less fortunate. It's great to work with everyone at the Marine Corps and Toys For Tots to make this happen for the community."

In addition, the first 2,000 fans through the door will receive a Stingrays Santa Hat just in time for the holiday season!

The Teddy Bear Toss is the second game of a two-game weekend that begins on Friday with Social Media Night against the Jacksonville Icemen, also at 7:05 p.m. at the North Charleston Coliseum. Group tickets are available by calling 843-744-2248 or going to StingraysHockey.com.

