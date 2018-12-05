ECHL Transactions - December 5
December 5, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, December 5, 2018:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Newfoundland:
Cody Smith, D
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Wheeling:
Keegan Asmundson, G from Kalamazoo
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Brampton:
Add Jackson Leef, F activated from reserve
Delete Artur Tyanulin, F placed on reserve
Delete Macoy Erkamps, D recalled to Belleville by Ottawa
Delete Ryan Scarfo, F recalled by Belleville
Fort Wayne:
Add Craig Cescon, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Phelix Martineau, F assigned by Laval
Delete Jordan Sims, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/2)
Idaho:
Add Elgin Pearce, F assigned by Texas
Delete Geoff Crisfield, D placed on reserve
Delete Justin Parizek, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/22)
Indy:
Add Robert Powers, D activated from reserve
Delete Josh McArdle, D recalled by Rockford
Delete Jordy Stallard, F suspended by team, removed from active roster
Jacksonville:
Add Jack Glover, D returned from loan to Manitoba
Kalamazoo:
Delete Justin Taylor, F loaned to San Antonio
Kansas City:
Delete Corey Durocher, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/29)
Manchester:
Add Pavel Jenys, F assigned from Ontario by Los Angeles
Add Chris Driedger, G assigned by Springfield
Delete Tim Shoup, D placed on reserve
Delete Brandon Wildung, G placed on reserve
Delete Gasper Kopitar, F retired from ECHL
Norfolk:
Add Austin Frank, D/F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Ludlow Harris, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/29)
Toledo:
Add Dylan Sadowy, F assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit
Delete Dan Leavens, F placed on reserve
Delete Kevin Lohan, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/25)
Tulsa:
Add Ian Keserich, G added as EBUG (a.m.)
Delete Ian Keserich, G released as EBUG (p.m.)
Wheeling:
Add Jordan Ruby, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Matt O'Connor, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/28)
Worcester:
Add Ryan Hubbard, G added as EBUG
Delete Mitch Gillam, G recalled by Bridgeport
