ECHL Transactions - December 5

Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, December 5, 2018:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Newfoundland:

Cody Smith, D

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Wheeling:

Keegan Asmundson, G from Kalamazoo

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Brampton:

Add Jackson Leef, F activated from reserve

Delete Artur Tyanulin, F placed on reserve

Delete Macoy Erkamps, D recalled to Belleville by Ottawa

Delete Ryan Scarfo, F recalled by Belleville

Fort Wayne:

Add Craig Cescon, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Phelix Martineau, F assigned by Laval

Delete Jordan Sims, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/2)

Idaho:

Add Elgin Pearce, F assigned by Texas

Delete Geoff Crisfield, D placed on reserve

Delete Justin Parizek, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/22)

Indy:

Add Robert Powers, D activated from reserve

Delete Josh McArdle, D recalled by Rockford

Delete Jordy Stallard, F suspended by team, removed from active roster

Jacksonville:

Add Jack Glover, D returned from loan to Manitoba

Kalamazoo:

Delete Justin Taylor, F loaned to San Antonio

Kansas City:

Delete Corey Durocher, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/29)

Manchester:

Add Pavel Jenys, F assigned from Ontario by Los Angeles

Add Chris Driedger, G assigned by Springfield

Delete Tim Shoup, D placed on reserve

Delete Brandon Wildung, G placed on reserve

Delete Gasper Kopitar, F retired from ECHL

Norfolk:

Add Austin Frank, D/F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Ludlow Harris, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/29)

Toledo:

Add Dylan Sadowy, F assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit

Delete Dan Leavens, F placed on reserve

Delete Kevin Lohan, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/25)

Tulsa:

Add Ian Keserich, G added as EBUG (a.m.)

Delete Ian Keserich, G released as EBUG (p.m.)

Wheeling:

Add Jordan Ruby, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Matt O'Connor, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/28)

Worcester:

Add Ryan Hubbard, G added as EBUG

Delete Mitch Gillam, G recalled by Bridgeport

