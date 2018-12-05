Solar Bears Teddy Bear Toss Set for Friday, December 21

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears will host their annual Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic, when the team hosts the Florida Everblades on Friday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center.

All fans in attendance are encouraged to bring new teddy bears or stuffed animals to throw onto the ice when Orlando scores its first goal of the game. The teddy bears and stuffed animals will then be collected and donated to children in need throughout Central Florida during the holiday season.

The Solar Bears will also wear specialty Ugly Holiday Sweater jerseys, which will be auctioned off following the game. Fans in attendance are also encouraged to wear their own ugly holiday sweaters to compete in an ugly holiday sweater contest throughout the game.

To help spread holiday cheer, the Solar Bears are proud to present a Buy One, Donate One offer for groups (minimum 15 tickets) between now and Dec. 21 for the Teddy Bear Toss game. For any qualifying group that attends the Teddy Bear Toss game, the Solar Bears will donate a matching amount of tickets to a non-profit/charitable organization of that group's choice for a future Solar Bears home game during the 2018-19 regular season. Groups of less than 15 can still take advantage of the BODO offer and have an equal number of tickets donated to one of several local charitable organizations that work with the Solar Bears. For more information, visit orlandosolarbearshockey.com/bodo.

The Teddy Bear Toss is a popular event throughout the professional and junior hockey ranks during the holiday season. The concept originated with the Western Hockey League's Kamloops Blazers during the 1993-94 season, and since then has been adopted by a number of teams, resulting in thousands of teddy bears and stuffed animals going to needy children. The Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League hold the record for most stuffed animals collected in a single Teddy Bear Toss, with 34,798 collected in Hershey's 6-3 win over the Binghamton Devils on Dec. 2, 2018.

