Stukel, Cuddemi Push Wichita Past Tulsa
December 5, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
Tulsa, OK - Jakob Stukel and Ralph Cuddemi each potted two goals to help push Wichita (8-9-3-1) past Tulsa (13-4-2-2) by the final of 4-2 on Tuesday night at the BOK Center.
Dylan Wells won his third-straight start, stopping 32 of 34 shots. Keoni Texeira and Steven Iacobellis each had two helpers in the winning effort.
Stukel put the Thunder on the board first at 3:49 of the opening period. Lane Bauer won a face-off to the left of Devin Williams and got the puck over to Stukel. He made a nice play near the goal line and tucked in his fifth of the year to make it 1-0. At 9:02, Cuddemi buried a one-timer on the power play to increase the lead to 2-0.
In the second, Charlie Sampair cut it to a 2-1 margin. He found a rebound off the pad of Williams and poked it in for his third of the year.
Ryan Tesink tied the game at 3:32 of the third. He tipped home a shot from Mike McKee for his seventh of the year and made it a 2-2 game. Cuddemi re-gained the lead at 8:07 when he fired a wrist shot from the left circle on the power play to make it 3-2. Tulsa kept the pressure going and pulled Williams during a late Wichita power play. Stukel found a loose puck behind the Oilers net and wrapped it home to close the scoring at 4-2.
Wichita recorded its second-straight multi-goal game on the man advantage. Cuddemi has three goals in his last two games. Texeira has five assists in his last two contests.
Wichita went 2-for-3 on the power play. Tulsa was 0-for-4 on the man advantage.
The Thunder returns home on Friday night to begin a three-game set against the Rapid City Rush starting at 7:05 p.m.
