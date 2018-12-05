Appleby Stops 45 Shots in Loss to Florida

December 5, 2018





Ken Appleby stood on his head for the Icemen stopping a season-high 45 shots in a 3-2 loss to Florida. After a scoreless first, Jacksonville tallied the lone goal of the second period. Florida answered back in the third, tacking on three goals in just over ten minutes to extend it's point streak to nine games and take over first place in the South.

FINAL: Jacksonville 2 - Florida 3

SCORING 1 2 3 T

Florida 0 0 3 3

Jacksonville 0 1 1 2

SHOTS 1 2 3 T

Florida 22 11 15 48

Jacksonville 3 6 9 18

PP PIMS

Florida 0 / 4 14 min / 4 inf

Jacksonville 0 / 2 28 min / 7 inf

Period Team Time Goal, Assist

2 JAX 3:34 Fortier (Cockerill, Korostelev)

3 FLA 6:48 Nastasiuk (Winiecki)

3 FLA 12:43 Cox (Roe, Neville)

3 FLA 17:05 Perkovich EN

3 JAX 17:20 Rabbit

Three Stars

1. FLA - Cox

2. FLA - Nastasiuk

3. JAX - Appleby

Ice Cubes

--Wacey Rabbit continues to be the most successful Icemen against the 'Blades. He's recorded a point in five of six games against Florida this season.

--Maxime Fortier has a point in six of his nine games with the Icemen.

--Florida is on a nine game point streak and hasn't been beaten in regulation since November 16.

--Jacksonville was held to it's lowest shot count of the season (18), while giving up the most shots (48) of the season.

Next Game(s)

Friday, December 7 at South Carolina

