Michael Garteig Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month

December 5, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - Michael Garteig of the Newfoundland Growlers has been selected as the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month for November.

Garteig went 6-1-1 in eight appearances during the month with two shutouts, a 2.25 goals-against average and a save percentage of .932.

The 27-year-old allowed two goals or less in five of his eight appearances while making at least 25 saves seven times. He was named ECHL"Goaltender of the Week for the week ending Nov. 11 after going 3-0-0 with one shutout, a 1.00 goals-against average and a save percentage of .971 in three appearances.

A native of Prince George, British Columbia, Garteig leads the ECHL with 12 wins, 1,080 minutes played and 552 saves, is tied for fifth with a .925 save percentage and is 12th with a 2.50 goals-against average.

Garteig has appeared in 64 career ECHL"games with Newfoundland, Kalamazoo and Alaska posting an overall record of 35-21-6 with three shutouts, a 3.20 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage. He also has seen action in eight career games with Utica of the American Hockey League.

