Jam Packed Homestand Highlighted by Marvel Super Hero Night

Wichita, KS - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, return home this weekend to host the Rapid City Rush for three-straight games at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Friday night is National Wild Turkey Federation Night. NWTF will have a raffle on the concourse for fans to purchase with a chance to win some cool prizes such as hunting trips. All proceeds from the raffle help benefit this nonprofit organization whose mission is the conservation and preservation of wild turkey and hunting. The team will be wearing a special NWTF-themed uniform that will be auctioned off on the DASH app. Buy tickets here.

Saturday night is Marvel Super Hero Night featuring Black Panther and Teddy Bear Toss. Come meet the King of Wakanda on the concourse during the game and get your picture taken. The team will be wearing a special Black Panther-themed uniform that will be auctioned online on the MeiGray website at a later date. Any fans that wear a super hero costume will receive a complimentary ticket and be entered in our costume contest during second intermission. Buy tickets here.

Fans are also encouraged to bring a new stuffed animal to the game for Teddy Bear Toss. When the Thunder scores their first goal, fans can throw their stuffed animals on the ice. All donated stuffed animals will be delivered to local charities and hospitals by the Thunder staff and players to help put a smile on a young child's face during the holiday season.

Sunday afternoon is JumpStart Buy-In Night. Head over to any local JumpStart location and get your ticket voucher that can be redeemed for a ticket to the game. Fans can redeem the tickets at the Thunder office, located at the Wichita Ice Center, or at the game at the box office. Buy tickets here.

Friday and Saturday night start at 7:05 p.m. and Sunday begins at 4:05 p.m.

