Gasper Kopitar Announces Retirement

MANCHESTER, N.H. - Manchester Monarchs forward, Gasper Kopitar, announced his retirement from professional hockey.

The Monarchs are the ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Los Angeles Kings.

Kopitar, 26, hangs up the skates after playing in 179 ECHL games, dating back to the 2013-14 season with the Ontario Reign. Kopitar spent six seasons in the Kings organization between the Monarchs and Reign, skating in 179 games between the two teams.

The 6-foot, 194-pound native of Jessenice, Slovenia, racked up 98 points on 35 goals and 63 assists during his time in the ECHL. Before his time in the Kings system, Kopitar skated for two seasons with the Des Moines Buccaneers (USHL), where he skated in 107 games, scoring 63 points on 36 goals and 27 assists.

