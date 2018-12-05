Gasper Kopitar Announces Retirement
December 5, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Manchester Monarchs News Release
MANCHESTER, N.H. - Manchester Monarchs forward, Gasper Kopitar, announced his retirement from professional hockey.
The Monarchs are the ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Los Angeles Kings.
Kopitar, 26, hangs up the skates after playing in 179 ECHL games, dating back to the 2013-14 season with the Ontario Reign. Kopitar spent six seasons in the Kings organization between the Monarchs and Reign, skating in 179 games between the two teams.
The 6-foot, 194-pound native of Jessenice, Slovenia, racked up 98 points on 35 goals and 63 assists during his time in the ECHL. Before his time in the Kings system, Kopitar skated for two seasons with the Des Moines Buccaneers (USHL), where he skated in 107 games, scoring 63 points on 36 goals and 27 assists.
The Monarchs will play three games in Norfolk this week, starting on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. from Norfolk Scope. For tickets to Opening Night, Season Memberships and group tickets, please contact the Monarchs front office at 603-626-7825.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 5, 2018
- Elgin Pearce Assigned to Steelheads from AHL Texas - Idaho Steelheads
- Gasper Kopitar Announces Retirement - Manchester Monarchs
- ECHL Transactions - December 5 - ECHL
- Jam Packed Homestand Highlighted by Marvel Super Hero Night - Wichita Thunder
- Steelheads Honor Heroes Friday with Sport Clips Military Night - Idaho Steelheads
- Game Preview: Monarchs at Admirals, December 5, 2018 - Norfolk Admirals
- Stingrays Teddy Bear Toss Returns this Saturday - South Carolina Stingrays
- Michael Garteig Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month - Newfoundland Growlers
- Taylor Signs PTO with San Antonio - Kalamazoo Wings
- Newfoundland's Garteig Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month - ECHL
- Tulsa's Fitzpatrick Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month - ECHL
- Evan Fitzpatrick Wins ECHL Rookie of the Month - Tulsa Oilers
- Pasquale Becomes 21st Gladiator to Play in the NHL - Atlanta Gladiators
- Stukel, Cuddemi Push Wichita Past Tulsa - Wichita Thunder
- Fuel Snap Skid with Shootout Triumph over Kansas City - Indy Fuel
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Manchester Monarchs Stories
- Gasper Kopitar Announces Retirement
- Monarchs Thrown Overboard by Mariners, 5-2
- Thunder Rock Monarchs, 5-2
- Mariners Battle Back for 6-4 Victory
- Monarchs Run Through Railers, 4-2