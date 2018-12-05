Elgin Pearce Assigned to Steelheads from AHL Texas

BOISE, Idaho - The Texas Stars (AHL) have assigned forward Elgin Pearce to the Idaho Steelheads, Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Neil Graham announced Wednesday.

Pearce, 26, returns to the Steelheads after playing four games with AHL Texas in his most recent stint beginning on November 23, scoring his first goal of the year on November 25. In 15 AHL games over his career, the Port Coquitlam, B.C., native owns two goals and two assists for four points with eight penalty minutes and a plus-five rating. Pearce has played nine games with the Steelheads this season, tallying three assists with 16 penalty minutes. In 83 career ECHL games, he owns 25 goals and 32 assists for 57 points.

The Steelheads continue their nine-game home stand with Military Appreciation Night on Friday, Dec. 7 at 7:10 p.m. from CenturyLink Arena.

