Tulsa's Fitzpatrick Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month

December 5, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - Tulsa Oilers' goaltender Evan Fitzpatrick is the Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month for November.

The 20-year-old appeared in eight games in November, going 6-0-1 with a 2.10 goals-against average and a save percentage of .923. He allowed two goals or less in five of his seven starts and made at least 23 saves in six of his seven starts. Fitzpatrick ended the month with six consecutive wins.

A second-round selection (59th overall) of the St. Louis Blues in the 2016 NHL?Entry Draft, Fitzpatrick is 7-1-2 in 11 appearances with the Oilers with a 2.44 goals-against average and a save percentage of .910.

Prior to turning pro, Fitzpatrick appeared in 181 career games in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with Sherbrooke and Acadie-Bathurst, posting an overall record of 73-76-15 with five shutouts, a 3.30 goals-against average and a save percentage of .894. Last season, he helped lead Acadie-Bathurst to the Memorial Cup title

In recognition of his accomplishment, Howies Hockey Tape will present Evan Fitzpatrick with a Howies Prize Pack during an on-ice ceremony at an upcoming Oilers' home game.

Runners Up: Brady Ferguson, Newfoundland (9 gp, 6g, 9a, 15 pts.) and Steven Iacobellis,?Wichita?(14 gp, 5g, 11a, 16 pts.).

Also Nominated: Jake Kamrass (Fort Wayne), Brad McClure (Idaho), Mathew Thompson (Indy), Luke Nogard (Norfolk), Brent Pedersen (Orlando), Jonathan Charbonneau (South Carolina), Tyler Spezia (Toledo), Alex Rauter (Wheeling) and Evan Buitenhuis (Worcester).

