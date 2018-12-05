Admirals Unbeaten Streak Ends with Loss to Manchester

December 5, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release





NORFOLK, VA - Chris Drieger made 35 saves on 36 shots and Corey Ward added two goals and an assist to lead the Manchester Monarchs past the Norfolk Admirals 5-1 Wednesday Night at Norfolk Scope. Ben Duffy does score the lone goal for Norfolk. With the loss, Norfolk's four-game unbeaten streak comes to an end and the Admirals drop to (12-8-1-1, 26 points).

Manchester got on the board first with a goal from Chris Carlisle. The Admirals turned the puck over behind their net which allowed Manchester to cycle the puck around the Norfolk end. Cory Ward got the puck in the right circle and shot the puck on net. The initial shot was saved by Ty Reichenbach, but the rebound came out to Carlisle who buried the rebound behind Reichenbach to give Manchester an early 1-0 lead at 5:37 of the first period.

Manchester added another goal late in the first period. Manchester gained control of the puck behind the Norfolk net. Pavel Jenys initial shot was saved by Reichenbach and ricocheted over to the left side of the net where Joe Pendenza was able to put the rebound over Reichenbach's shoulder to give Manchester the 2-0 lead.

Manchester added another goal before the end of the first period. Manchester won the faceoff in the Norfolk end. The puck was played back to the point for Craig Wyszomirski. Wyszomirski took a shot from the point which was initially saved by Reichenbach. The rebound bounced right out to the stick of Nic Pierog who put the rebound in the Norfolk net as the buzzer sounded to give Manchester a 3-0 lead to end the first period.

Manchester extended its lead to four with a goal from Cory Ward. The puck was turned over behind the Norfolk net which allowed Manchester to gain control in the Norfolk end. Jack Nevins played the puck from behind the net to ward who shot the puck from the slot beating Reichenbach over the blocker to give Manchester a 4-0 lead at 6:17 of the second period.

Manchester added another goal in the second period. Jenys played the puck around behind the net to Ward. Ward shot the puck from in the right circle and the rebound bounced over to Sullivan who put the puck into an open net to give Manchester as 5-0 lead.

Norfolk got on the board with a goal from Ben Duffy just 54 seconds into the third period. Patrick D'Amico gathered the puck behind the Manchester net after T.J. Melancon dumped it in. D'Amico found Duffy in the slot and Duffy beat Dreiger on the left side to make the score 5-1 Manchester at 19:06 of the third period.

Despite the goal, the Monarchs locked down the remainder of the period to secure the 5-1 win. The two teams will meet again this Friday and Saturday at Scope. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m.

Upcoming Home Games & Promotions

Friday, December 7, vs. Manchester, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 8, vs. Manchester, 7:00 p.m. - Saturday's game is the annual Teddy Bear Toss. Fans are encouraged to bring a new teddy bear or stuffed animal to the game to throw onto the ice when the Admirals score their first goal. The stuffed toys will be distributed to local children's charities for the holidays! The following is a complete listing of promotions & ticket offers for this Saturday's game:

Teddy Bear & Ticket Offer: Receive one red-level voucher for Saturday's game and an Admirals Teddy Bear to throw onto the ice for just $20! To purchase call 757-640-1212.

Pregame Fan Fest: Come early and join the fun from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Exhibition Hall at Scope. Music, bounce houses, street hockey, corn hole and Connect 4 games and more will all be available for fans to enjoy!

Canned Food Drive Ticket Offer: Bring a canned food item to donate to those in need, and receive $2 off your ticket price. Discount good for all price levels, and tickets must be purchased at the Scope Box Office. Limit one (1) $2 discount per person donating. Offer good for Saturday, December 8 game only.

Postgame Skate: The second postgame skate of the season takes place following Saturday's game. Skate with and meet the Admirals players following Saturday's game. Skates will be made available, or fans may bring their own.

The Fur Circus is in town! The Fur Circus mascots (pictured below) will be on hand to entertain fans throughout the game!

Jewish Heritage Night: Join us for a Hanukkah celebration along with other holiday activities! The Admirals will have a menorah lighting presentation on the ice to celebrate the seventh day of Hanukkah.

Admirals Ticket Information

Holiday Ticket Packs: Give the gift of hockey and receive four red-level ticket vouchers to be used for any 18-19 regular season game, an Admirals navy beanie, Admirals scarf and Admirals Holiday puck for just $65! (This is a $125 value!) To purchase, contact the Admirals office at 757-640-1212!

Single Game Tickets may be purchased at the Scope Box Office, or online at Ticketmaster.com

Discounted Group Tickets: Bring your group of 10 or more to a game at a discounted price! Group tickets are available for all home games. Fundraising opportunities are also available.

2018-19 Ticket Packages are Currently on Sale! The Admirals offer flexible partial plans that will best fit your schedule and budget!

For more information regarding ticket options, or Norfolk Admirals Hockey, visit NorfolkAdmirals.com or call the Admirals office at (757) 640-1212!

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 5, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.