Newfoundland's Garteig Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month

December 5, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - Michael Garteig of the Newfoundland Growlers has been selected as the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month for November.

Garteig went 6-1-1 in eight appearances during the month with two shutouts, a 2.25 goals-against average and a save percentage of .932.

The 27-year-old allowed two goals or less in five of his eight appearances while making at least 25 saves seven times. He was named ECHL?Goaltender of the Week for the week ending Nov. 11 after going 3-0-0 with one shutout, a 1.00 goals-against average and a save percentage of .971 in three appearances.

A native of Prince George, British Columbia, Garteig leads the ECHL with 12 wins, 1,080 minutes played and 552 saves, is tied for fifth with a .925 save percentage and is 12th with a 2.50 goals-against average.

Garteig has appeared in 64 career ECHL?games with Newfoundland, Kalamazoo and Alaska posting an overall record of 35-21-6 with three shutouts, a 3.20 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage. He also has seen action in eight career games with Utica of the American Hockey League.

Prior to turning pro,?Garteig went 78-25-16 in 124 career games at Quinnipiac University with 19 shutouts, a 1.96 goals-against average and a save percentage of .917.

Runners Up: Lukas Hafner, Fort Wayne (5-1-0, 2.01 GAA, .938 save pct.), Evan Fitzpatrick, Tulsa (6-0-1, 2.10 GAA, .923 save pct.) and Joe Cannata, Utah (5-2-1, 2.23 GAA, .919 save pct.).

Also Nominated: Jamie Phillips (Florida), Tomas Sholl (Idaho), Brandon Halverson (Maine), Parker Milner (South Carolina), Pat Nagle (Toledo) and Matt O'Connor (Wheeling).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 5, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.