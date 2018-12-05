Pasquale Becomes 21st Gladiator to Play in the NHL

December 5, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release





DETROIT, MI. - Former Gladiators goalie, Eddie Pasquale, became the 21st former Glad to go on to play in the NHL, making his NHL debut for the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday evening, December 4th against the Red Wings in Detroit. The 28-year-old netminder earned his first NHL win in the contest as the Lightning defeated the Red Wings 6-5 in a shootout. The former Atlanta Thrashers draft pick also becomes the 647th former ECHL player to go on to play in the National Hockey League.

Pasquale made his pro debut with the Gladiators back in 2010-11 and went on to play 12 games for Atlanta (formerly Gwinnett) that season before being promoted to the AHL's Chicago Wolves. Overall, the Toronto, ON native went 7-4-0-0 with a goals-against average of 3.69 in his time in the Garnet and Gold. Pasquale went on to play the next eight seasons in the AHL before finally reaching the world's top pro hockey league this season.

The 16th season of Atlanta Gladiators hockey continues at the Infinite Energy Arena Friday, December 7th, against the Orlando Solar Bears at 7:35 PM. For ticket information, visit the official team website at www.atlantagladiators.com or call the main office line at 770-497-5100.

The Gladiators are members of the ECHL, the nation's premier "AA" hockey league. All home games are played at the 9,119-seat Infinite Energy Arena, located just off I-85 on Sugarloaf Parkway in Duluth - where parking is always free. The Gladiators have established an unrivaled commitment to excellence, maintaining a distinctive reputation for affordable and family-friendly sports entertainment and are consistently ranked as one of the top "Things To Do" in the Atlanta area and across the North Georgia region.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 5, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.