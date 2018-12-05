Taylor Signs PTO with San Antonio
December 5, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
Kalamazoo, MI - Forward Justin Taylor has been loaned to the San Antonio Rampage (AHL) the team announced on Wednesday morning.
Taylor leads the K-Wings in scoring this season with 17 points (14g, 3a) through 18 games. The 14 goals for Taylor this season is tied for second-most in the ECHL behind Utah's Cale Herbert (17). In his 9th season in Kalamazoo, Taylor has skated in 524 ECHL games, netting 373 points (196g, 177a). He has also skated in 17 AHL games with Utica and Bridgeport.
San Antonio, the AHL affiliate of the St. Louis Blues, squares off with the Grand Rapids Griffins on Wednesday night in Grand Rapids.
