Steelheads Honor Heroes Friday with Sport Clips Military Night

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads are set to honor local members of the armed forces this weekend with the annual Military Appreciation Night presented by Sport Clips this Friday, Dec. 7 at 7:10 p.m. from CenturyLink Arena when the Steelheads host the Utah Grizzlies.

As a treat to fans, the first 1,000 fans in the door will receive a voucher to redeem for a special Steelheads camouflage hat at the game. The Steelheads and members of the armed forces will have a special presentation prior to Friday's game as well as present the nation's colors and national anthem. There will also be special recognitions during the game for members of the military.

During the week, the Steelheads are once again collecting coats for Keep Kids Warm to be donated in partnership with Intermountain Gas. Fans who bring a coat to the Steelheads Front Office this week will receive four tickets to Saturday's game against the Grizzlies.

The Steelheads and Grizzlies meet for the second weekend at CenturyLink Arena and third this season. The two sides have split their previous four games in October and prepare to meet in four of their next seven games.

For tickets, call the Steelheads at 208-383-0080 or go to idahosteelheads.com. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and puck drop is at 7:10 p.m. both Friday and Saturday.

