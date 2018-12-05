Monarchs Dominate Admirals, 5-1
December 5, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Manchester Monarchs News Release
NORFOLK, Va. - The Manchester Monarchs scored early and often, defeating the Norfolk Admirals, 5-1, Wednesday night at the Norfolk Scope.
The Monarchs (9-9-1-1) scored five straight goals on their way to a 5-1 win over the Admirals (12-8-1-1).
The Monarchs started the scoring at 5:37 of the first period, on the fourth goal of the season by Cory Ward. Chris Carlisle took a shot from the blue line, that was stopped in front, where Ward gathered the rebound and lifted a shot past Admirals goaltender, Ty Reichenbach, to make the score, 1-0.
Manchester extended their lead at 16:33 of the first period, on the sixth goal of the season by Joe Pendenza. Pendenza brought the puck from behind the net and centered a pass, that deflected off a body in front, right back to Pendenza's stick, who ripped a shot past the blocker of Reichenbach, to make the score, 2-0.
Manchester made it a three-goal game at 19:59 of the first period, on the ninth goal of the season by Nic Pierog. After a faceoff win with 3.5 seconds left in the period, Craig Wyszomirski wristed a shot on goal, where the rebound popped out to Pierog in the slot, who buried a shot past Reichenbach, making the score 3-0.
The Monarchs added to their lead at 6:17 of the second period on the second goal of the game and fifth of the season for Cory Ward. Jack Nevins centered a pass from behind the net, to Ward in the high-slot, where he snuck a shot under the arm of Reichenbach, to make the score, 4-0.
Manchester made it a five-goal game at 17:02 of the second period, on the third goal of the season by Joe Sullivan. Cory Ward took a shot off the post, that bounced to Sullivan at the left post, where he potted the puck into the net, to give the Monarchs a 5-0 lead.
The Admirals got on the board at :54 of the third period on the fifth goal of the season by Ben Duffy. Patrick D'Amico circled behind the net, sending a pass to the slot for Duffy, who slide a shot through the legs of Monarchs goaltender, Chris Driedger, to make to score, 5-1.
The Monarchs return to action Friday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m., when they take on the Norfolk Admirals at Scope Arena. For tickets, Season Memberships and group tickets, please contact the Monarchs front office at 603-626-7825.
Images from this story
|
Joe Pendenza of the Manchester Monarchs scores against the Norfolk Admirals
(Sarah Hobday)
