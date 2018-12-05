Monarchs Dominate Admirals, 5-1

December 5, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Manchester Monarchs News Release





NORFOLK, Va. - The Manchester Monarchs scored early and often, defeating the Norfolk Admirals, 5-1, Wednesday night at the Norfolk Scope.

The Monarchs (9-9-1-1) scored five straight goals on their way to a 5-1 win over the Admirals (12-8-1-1).

The Monarchs started the scoring at 5:37 of the first period, on the fourth goal of the season by Cory Ward. Chris Carlisle took a shot from the blue line, that was stopped in front, where Ward gathered the rebound and lifted a shot past Admirals goaltender, Ty Reichenbach, to make the score, 1-0.

Manchester extended their lead at 16:33 of the first period, on the sixth goal of the season by Joe Pendenza. Pendenza brought the puck from behind the net and centered a pass, that deflected off a body in front, right back to Pendenza's stick, who ripped a shot past the blocker of Reichenbach, to make the score, 2-0.

Manchester made it a three-goal game at 19:59 of the first period, on the ninth goal of the season by Nic Pierog. After a faceoff win with 3.5 seconds left in the period, Craig Wyszomirski wristed a shot on goal, where the rebound popped out to Pierog in the slot, who buried a shot past Reichenbach, making the score 3-0.

The Monarchs added to their lead at 6:17 of the second period on the second goal of the game and fifth of the season for Cory Ward. Jack Nevins centered a pass from behind the net, to Ward in the high-slot, where he snuck a shot under the arm of Reichenbach, to make the score, 4-0.

Manchester made it a five-goal game at 17:02 of the second period, on the third goal of the season by Joe Sullivan. Cory Ward took a shot off the post, that bounced to Sullivan at the left post, where he potted the puck into the net, to give the Monarchs a 5-0 lead.

The Admirals got on the board at :54 of the third period on the fifth goal of the season by Ben Duffy. Patrick D'Amico circled behind the net, sending a pass to the slot for Duffy, who slide a shot through the legs of Monarchs goaltender, Chris Driedger, to make to score, 5-1.

The Monarchs return to action Friday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m., when they take on the Norfolk Admirals at Scope Arena. For tickets, Season Memberships and group tickets, please contact the Monarchs front office at 603-626-7825.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 5, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.