Cyclones Have Successful Matinee Fishing Trip to Toledo
December 5, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Toledo, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones (14-5-2-1) collected a 3-1 win over the Toledo Walleye on Wednesday morning. Defenseman Devante Stephens led the way with a pair of goals while forward Jesse Schultz chipped in one for the Cyclones, who are now standing atop the Central Division standings.
The Cyclones took a 1-0 lead 4:10 into the opening period when Schultz sent a shot through the legs of Walleye netminder Pat Nagle that looked to be stopped on the goal line by Toledo defenseman Matt Register. The goal was sent to a video review, and it was determined that the puck did cross the goal line to put Cincinnati on top.
The Walleye evened the game up with less than five to play in the first when forward Trevor Yates found the back of the net to tie the game, 1-1, after 20 minutes.
In the second, the Cyclones regained the lead late in the period when Stephens threw a shot on net that found its way through traffic and in to put Cincinnati on top, 2-1, through two periods.
In the third, the Cyclones put the game out of reach just 1:17 in when Stephens launched another seeing-eye shot from the high slot the wound up behind Nagle, sending Cincinnati to a 3-1 lead and the eventual win.
The Cyclones were outshot by the Walleye, 32-30, with goaltender Michael Houser stopping 31 in the win. Cincinnati concludes their two-game trip on Sunday afternoon in Kalamazoo against the Wings. Face-off is slated for 3:05pm ET.
