Stingers Use 9th Inning Comeback to Take Game One from MoonDogs

August 3, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

MANKATO, MN - The Stingers hit the road on Saturday and took down the Mankato MoonDogs 5-4 in comeback fashion.

Willmar got off to a slow start and found themselves trailing 3-0 in the 4th, when Max Buettenback (Nebraska) scored Brayden Hellum (Kirkwood CC) to make it 3-1.

Trailing again by three in the 6th, the Stingers got two back on a Buettenback single to make it 4-3.

The big damage came in the 9th though, as Jordan Kuhnau (South Dakota St) tied the game with a 2-out RBI single, and Landen Lozier (Michigan State) delivered the game-winning hit to take the lead at 5-4.

Hemponix Relief Pitcher of the Game Ian Segna (Concordia-St Paul) closed down the game with a save and the Stingers escaped with a win.

The same two teams do battle again on Sunday night in Mankato.

