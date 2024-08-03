Rockers Look to Bounce Back in Home Series against Rafters

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (14-12) host the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (16-13) for a two-game series at Capital Credit Union Park. First pitch for this afternoon's contest is scheduled for 3:05 p.m.

Yesterday, the Rockers took on the Madison Mallards (20-8) on the road. Makani Tanaka (Oral Roberts) continued his production at the top of the order right away. As the leadoff man, he hit his fourth home run of the season to give Green Bay a 1-0 lead. In the second, Blade Carver (Northern Oklahoma) brought in a second run with an RBI single.

Madison managed to take the lead 4-2 in the bottom of the fourth, but the Rockers got it right back with a Jake Bold (Princeton) RBI single, and a Lane Allen (Blinn CC) two-run homer to put Green Bay back in the driver's seat. But the Mallards managed to continue their scoring run and ended up outlasting the Rockers to win 11-5.

Tonight, Caleb Ruter (Colorado Mesa) will start on the mound for the Rockers. This will be his fifth start for Green Bay. In 17.0 innings pitched, he's managed to strike out 14 batters and only walk ten.

Noah Marschke (Madison College) will make his first start of the season for Wisconsin Rapids. This is just his second appearance all summer, with his first being a one-inning relief appearance against the Woodchucks.

7000 Apart will perform live before the game starts. Music is scheduled to begin when gates open at 5:30 p.m. The Rockers will be back at Capital Credit Union Park again tomorrow for game two against the Rafters.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

