Dock Spiders Win Third Straight Game with 7-4 Victory Over La Crosse
August 3, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release
FOND DU LAC, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders picked up their third straight win on Saturday with a 7-4 victory over La Crosse. With the win, the Dock Spiders moved to 25-37 overall, and 12-14 in the second half.
The Dock Spiders started the scoring in the first inning, bringing eight to bat and recording four hits. The first run came from an RBI double by Aiden Jolley (Georgia Tech) that scored Connor Conney (Holy Cross). The next batter, Tyler Neises (Georgia Tech), doubled, scoring Jolley and making the score 2-0. Two batters later, after Neises advanced to third base, a groundout by Travis Strickler (Embry-Riddle) scored Neises, making the score 3-0. The Dock Spiders added another run later in the inning with a single from Preston Knott (Northwestern) that scored Drew Barragan (Embry-Riddle), making the score 4-0.
In the fourth inning, the Dock Spiders extended their lead after a leadoff walk to Drew Howard (Evansville). A groundout advanced him to second base, and a single into left field from Miles Vandenheuvel (Eastern Arizona) scored Howard, making the score 5-0. After a walk, a flyout, and another walk, a single into center field with two outs from Drew Barragan (Embry-Riddle) scored two more runs, making the score 7-0.
RHP Brandon Brust (Lawrence) started for the Dock Spiders and pitched five innings, allowing no runs and only three hits while striking out three.
In the seventh inning, La Crosse fought back, scoring three runs. A two-out, bases-loaded single into right field by Case Sanderson (Nebraska) scored two runs, making the score 7-2. The next batter, Luke Anderson (BYU), singled to left field, scoring the third run of the inning and making the score 7-3.
The Loggers added another run in the eighth inning after a one-out double from Ian Collier (Texas State). A wild pitch advanced him to third, and an error by the third baseman brought Collier in, making the score 7-4.
In the ninth inning, the Loggers got two aboard with one out, but RHP Alex Stewart (Ellsworth CC) retired the final two batters with a strikeout and a groundout to end the game, giving the Dock Spiders a 7-4 victory.
The Dock Spiders finish their homestand and their two-game series with La Crosse on Sunday with the first pitch at 1:05 p.m. On Sunday, the first 500 fans through the gates will receive a stylish snapback hat featuring the 8-year logo presented by TDS. Plus, stick around after the game for our third movie of the season! Fondy Flicks at the Field is a ballpark movie series in partnership with the City of Fond du Lac and the Fond du Lac School District. Additionally, it's Autograph Sunday presented by Kwik Trip - stay after the game to collect autographs from Weaver and your favorite players.
Images from this story
|
Fond du Lac Dock Spiders' Drew Barraganon game night
