Growlers Split Doubleheader on the Road at Wisconsin Rapids

August 3, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo, Mich. - On Friday, August 2, the Kalamazoo Growlers (35-28, 17-11) split a doubleheader against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (31-31, 16-13).

After a rainout of game one on Thursday, the Growlers and Rafters played a pair of seven-inning games on Friday at Witter Field. In the 3rd rescheduled doubleheader for the Growlers this season, K-Zoo's pitching was the showcase early once again.

In game one, Growlers starter Andrew Jergins and Rafters starter Bryson Moore traded scoreless frames in the first four innings before the Growlers struck first against the Rafters bullpen in the fifth. After a pair of singles and a sac bunt to begin the inning, Travis Ilitch scored Antonio Perrotta on an RBI groundout.

The Rafters responded behind a pair of home runs in the bottom of the frame. A Gabe Caso two-run home run pulled Jergins out of the game before an Aidan Teel solo blast put Rapids up a pair. With one three-spot came another but this time for Kalamazoo. Savi Delgado lead off the sixth with his third home run of the year before a Kevin Krill sac fly and Brandon Sanchez RBI single gave the Growlers the lead back.

The very next inning, K-Zoo added on behind a two-run blast from Korbin Griffin. Up three heading into the bottom of the seventh inning, Donny Tober toed the rubber. After not having given up a single earned run across his first eight appearances, the Rafters got to Tober quickly. Two batters in, a pinch-hit two-run home run by Cashel Duggar put Rapids back within one before Aidan Teel's second home run of the day forced the game to extras.

The Growlers were unsuccessful in bringing home the go-ahead placement runner in the eighth. After a sac bunt, a shallow fly out and lineout to third kept K-Zoo scoreless.

After a sac bunt in the bottom half of the eighth to move the placement runner to third, Tober got a pop out of Walker Buchanan for the second out. On the first pitch to pinch-hitter Kyler McIntosh, the shortstop smacked a walk-off single into left-center field, securing a 7-6 extra-innings win.

In game two, Kalamazoo handed the ball to their ace Ryan Kraft. For the second time this season in a seven-inning game, Kraft went the distance. Facing 27 batters, Kraft gave up just one run on six hits and no walks. The lone run came on a solo home run by Christian Arroyo.

For the third straight outing, Kraft struck out nine batters. With 73 this season across eight outings, Kraft not only holds the Northwoods League league in strikeouts but now controls the Growlers single-season strikeout record, passing 2016 Growler Devin Pellien.

Offensively the Growlers struck first for the ninth time in the last 10 games. To begin the third, Savi Delgado scorched his second home run of the day and fourth of the season straight away to center field at 102 off the bat.

The Growlers then added on in the fifth combining for a five-run, four-hit, nine-batter frame to blow the ball game open. The offensive onslaught began with a two-run home run by Gabe Springer. The 14th of his career, Springer passed Banks Tolley for the most home runs in a career in franchise history.

A passed ball and two-RBI single by Antonio Perrotta helped the Growlers snag its 23rd inning this season where they have scored four or more.

Perrotta added on another for good measure in the seventh on an RBI walk before Kraft shut it down in the bottom of the seventh, helping the Growlers to a 7-1 win.

Kalamazoo is back at home Saturday and Sunday finishing off the I-94 Rivalry against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks. First pitch Saturday is set for 6:35 p.m. ET.

