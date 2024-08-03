Dock Spiders Take Both Games on Friday Against Lakeshore

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders' Tyler Stack on game night

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders won both games on Friday against the Lakeshore Chinooks. Game one, which started in Mequon on Thursday, saw the Dock Spiders pull out a late 11-9 victory in 10 innings. In game two, Fond du Lac secured a 4-3 win. With these two wins, the Dock Spiders' record improved to 24-37 overall and 11-17 in the second half.

In game one, the Dock Spiders took the lead in the second inning after loading the bases with one out. A sac fly to center field by Miles Vandenheuvel (Eastern Arizona) brought in the first run, making the score 1-0.

In the third inning, Lakeshore loaded the bases with two outs, but a strikeout from starting pitcher Jace Midbon (St. Norbert) ended the inning and the Lakeshore threat.

The Dock Spiders added to their lead in the fourth inning. After the Chinooks got the first two outs, a hit-by-pitch and a walk brought Connor Conney (Holy Cross) to bat. A single from Conney to right field scored Garrett Hietpas from second base and brought in Miles Vandenheuvel from first base on an error by the right fielder, making the score 3-0. The next batter, Travis Strickler (Embry-Riddle), walked, bringing up Drew Barragan (Embry-Riddle). Barragan singled into right field, scoring Conney and making the score 4-0. The next batter, Adam Cootway (UW-Whitewater), singled to right field, scoring Strickler and Barragan, making the score 6-0.

In the middle of the inning, the game was halted due to weather and eventually stopped because of rain and moved to Fond du Lac.

When the game restarted, the Dock Spiders scored two runs in the fifth inning and one more run in the sixth, extending their lead to 9-0.

In the seventh inning, Lakeshore fought their way back into it, scoring eight runs in an inning where 12 batters came to the plate, making the score 9-8.

In the eighth inning, Lakeshore tied the score with a two-out single from Nash Rippen (Wallace State CC-Hanceville) that brought in a run, tying the game at nine.

The game stayed tied and headed to extra innings. In the tenth inning, the Dock Spiders started with a runner at second. An infield single from Drew Barragan and a throwing error by LHP Isaiah Terrell (Lake County) brought in Travis Strickler (Embry-Riddle) from second base, making the score 10-9. The Dock Spiders added another run in the inning with a single from Tyler Neises, making the score 11-9.

RHP Austin Kutz (Canisius) got all three batters he faced in the tenth inning to secure the Dock Spiders' 11-9 victory.

In the second game, the Chinooks took the lead in the fourth inning. After a hit-by-pitch to start the inning, a double from Billy Scaldeferri (Grand Canyon) started the scoring, making it a 1-0 game. The next batter grounded out, advancing Scaldeferri to third base, and a sac fly to center brought home Scaldeferri, making the score 2-0.

The Dock Spiders answered back in the fifth inning with a single from Drew Barragan (Embry-Riddle) to right field that scored Caden Shapiro (Princeton), making the score 2-1.

In the sixth inning, both teams traded runs. After a hit-by-pitch to start the inning, a wild pitch advanced Ethan Hindle (Kentucky) to second base, and a single from Billy Scaldeferri (Grand Canyon) scored Hindle, making the score 3-1. In the bottom of the inning, a single from Caden Shapiro brought in a run, making the score 3-2.

In the bottom of the seventh in a seven-inning game, the Dock Spiders got the batter aboard, Miles Vandenheuvel (Eastern Arizona), reached thanks to an infield single with a bunt. The next batter, Preston Knott (Northwestern), got Vandenheuvel to second base with a sac-bunt. The next hitter, Drew Barragan (Embry-Riddle), grounded out to third base, advancing Vandenheuvel to third base but sent the Dock Spiders down to their final out. The next hitter, Aiden Jolley (Georgia Tech), walked, and Jonah Montes (Embry-Riddle) came in to pinch-run for Jolley. The next batter, Travis Strickler (Embry-Riddle), reached on an error by the second baseman, tying the game at three and putting the winning run, Montes, at second base. The next batter, Tyler Stack (Xavier), singled into left field, bringing in Montes for the game-winning run and giving the Dock Spiders a 4-3 win.

The Dock Spiders return to action on Saturday at Herr-Baker Field. The first pitch with the La Crosse Loggers is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. On Saturday, grab your favorite controller and enjoy some video game fun with video game night at the ballpark. Additionally, all kids are welcome to run the bases following each Saturday home game. A player high-five line and a treat from A&W will await each participant at home plate.

