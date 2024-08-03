Great Lakes West Battle in a Chucks Loss

August 3, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







The Chucks and Mallards played for the first time in August the with Chucks falling 3-6 in an exciting battle that came down to the end. The Chucks have lost three straight for the first time this season, having lost five straight at home.

The Chucks scored first, crossing two runs. Jake Berkland (Mankato) and Edian Espinal (UCF) both scored, and it was a great start for a team that had been falling behind early. They lead 2-0 after one.

The Mallards crossed three runs to take the lead in the second inning. The Chucks would then throw David Morrissey (Eastern Fl St. College). He would pitch one and two thirds, allowing one run. The Chucks trailed 2-4 after four.

The Chucks used five arms in total, as Logan Butler (Kesier U), Bryce Carter (Eastern Fl St. College) and Garrett Lot would all make appearances. Carter let up a two run HR in the 7th and the Chucks trailed 2-6 heading to the final half inning.

In the ninth, the Chucks were down to their final strike when Berkland singled and Sam Fischer (FIU) came home after a defensive mishap by the Mallards infield. The Mallards brought in a new arm, who walked Espinal and would face Vance Sheahan with the bases loaded. Sheahan grounded to short, and the throw to second base was a close play, but the out was recorded and the Chucks fell.

The Chucks will look to fight back on the road, as the Mallards now pass them in overall standings in the Great Lakes West. They will return home to play four straight to finish their regular season home games!

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.