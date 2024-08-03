Ryan Kraft Passes Growlers' Single Season Strikeout Record

August 3, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







Kalamazoo, Mich. On Friday, August 2, Growlers left-handed pitcher and Indiana junior Ryan Kraft passed the single-season franchise strikeout record. Behind his third straight nine-strikeout performance, Kraft's 73 strikeouts pass 2016 Growler Devin Pellien (71) for the most by a lone pitcher in a single season.

Now leading the Northwoods League in strikeouts this season, Kraft and another Growler starter Liam O'Brien have traded places in the top spots for three weeks straight.

The Northwoods League All-Star has been arguably the best pitcher in the league this season. Going the distance for his second seven-inning complete game this season, Kraft is the only player in the league with multiple complete games.

On June 14, Kraft struck out a Growlers franchise-record 14 across just six innings against the Kenosha Kingfish. The southpaw has five separate outings of nine or more strikeouts, the most by any Growler in franchise history.

Behind seven quality starts in eight performances, Kraft holds a 1.42 ERA, second lowest amongst pitchers with 30 or more innings. Across the league's fourth-most 50.2 innings pitched, Kraft has walked just five batters all year. It is the least among all pitchers with 30 or more innings pitched. His five wins now tie Liam O'Brien and Eamon Horwedel not only for the team lead but also is tied for fourth in the Northwoods League.

Kalamazoo is back at home Saturday and Sunday finishing off the I-94 Rivalry against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks. First pitch Saturday is set for 6:35 p.m. ET.

Northwoods League Stories from August 3, 2024

