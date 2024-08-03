Spitters Fish a Comeback in the Ninth

Kenosha, WI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters win Game One of the two-game series against the Kenosha Kingfish, 8-7.

The Pit Spitters offense was able to start the road trip off on the right foot in the top of the first inning by loading the bases. Aaron Piasecki was hit by a pitch and Camden Traficante and Brynden Cleveland were walked to start out the game. Brandon Chang hit a sacrifice flyout scoring Piasecki to give the Pit Spitters a 1-0 lead. Trent Reed led off the top of the third with a walk and then Traficante singled to setup two runners on base. Reed came across the plate to give the Pit Spitters a 2-0 lead after Cleveland grounded into a double play.

Gavula singled to lead off the top of the fourth inning but was thrown out at second during a fielder's choice hit into by Ethan Belk. Michael Tchavdarov hit a single to left field scoring Belk to push the Pit Spitters lead to 3-0. The bottom of the fourth inning was when the Kingfish's offense began to pick up steam with a double to left field hit by Noah Lazuka to lead it off. He scored on the very next at-bat as Tyler Bickers singled to right field to cut the Pit Spitters lead down to 3-1. Following a single from Michael Perazza, Zach Justice hit a double to left field, clearing the bases to tie the game at 3-3.

The Kingfish offense was back at it in the bottom of the seventh after Brandon Night reached following an error committed by Chang. Lazuka walked and then scored when Bickers cleared the bases on a single to left field to give the Kingfish a 5-3 lead. In the bottom of the eighth, Justice singled, Robert Newland singled, and Nate Mieszkowski singled to load the bases. Both Justice and Mieszkowski scored on a wild pitch thrown by Mason Hill to extend the Kingfish lead to 7-3. In the top of the ninth, Ethan Belk tripled to center to kickstart the final inning for the Pit Spitters. Carter Hain walked and then Tchavdarov doubled down the left field line to score Belk to make it 7-4. Sokolove was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Traficante drew a walk to score Hain to make it 7-5. Gavin Bailus drew the second straight walk to make it a 7-6 ballgame. Following a Chang strikeout, Gavula came through with a single to center field scoring Sokolove and Traficante to take an 8-7 lead. Dominic Mauro came in off the bench and struckout the side to seal the comeback victory for the Pit Spitters.

The Pit Spitters improve to 19-11 in the second half of the season and to 36-29 overall, while the Kingfish drop to 13-16 in the second half and to 29-36 overall. The Pit Spitters starting pitcher Parker Wakeman threw four innings where he allowed three runs on seven hits, three walks, and struckout one. Evan Langer threw three innings of scoreless relief where he allowed a hit, walk, and struckout one. Mason Hill threw two thirds of an inning where he allowed two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out one. Jaxon Huff man threw a third of an inning and it was scoreless. Dominic Mauro threw an inning where he struckout the side.

The Pit Spitters will stay in Kenosha tomorrow for game two against Kingfish. First pitch is 1:35 p.m. CT. All league games are viewable live via the Northwoods League Website. League games are viewable live at watchnwl.com and on ESPN+. For more information, visit www.pitspitters.com or download the new Northwoods League + Mobile App on the Apple App Store or on Google Play and set the Pit Spitters as your favorite team.

